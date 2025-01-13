Can’t Change Skin in Fortnite? How to Fix That Bug

We ran into people in the community sharing how experienced a frustrating Fortnite skin change bug last week. Let’s be real, skins aren’t just cosmetic in Fortnite, they’re part of who we are in the game. We spend real money and V-bucks on these outfits, grind Battle Passes to unlock the ones we want, and use them to stand out in matches. Lots of players can’t switch their Fortnite skins, especially since the latest update dropped. We’ve found several solutions that actually work, whether you’re stuck as a default or just can’t save your outfits. Here’s what to do if you can’t change Fortnite skin either.

What’s Causing the Skin Change Bug in Fortnite?

The latest Fortnite updates have brought some unwanted guests, such as bugs that mess with your locker. Players across all platforms (PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, and Switch) are reporting various issues, such as:

Skins reverting to defaults

Unable to save skin changes

Presets not working

Skins are showing in the lobby but changing to default in-game

Here’s what to do if you can’t change skin in Fortnite locker room.

Working Fixes for Fortnite Skin Change Bug

We found three quick methods that you can try to stop the skin change error. Here they are:

Method 1: Clear Your Locker (Most Effective)

This is currently the most reliable fix:

Go to your Locker. Clear everything in your locker. To do that, click the three dots and then clear each section: Jam tracks

Instruments

Cars

Lobby items

Wraps

Emotes

Character items Select your desired skin. Choose your pickaxe and other cosmetics. Enter a game to test.

Method 2: The LEGO Fortnite Fix

Some players have found success with this workaround:

Load into LEGO Fortnite. Start a game. Exit the game. Switch back to Battle Royale. Try changing your skin again.

Method 3: Reset Your Presets

It is possible you can’t change skin in Fortnite due to an existing presets:

Clear all your existing presets. Remove all equipped items (skins, emotes, tracks). Create new presets from scratch.

Platform-Specific Solutions

There are also some Fortnite skin fixes that you can try based on the platform you are playing on:

PlayStation Users

Restart your PS4 or PS5.

your PS4 or PS5. Use R2 to clear each locker slot.

to clear each locker slot. Try reinstalling Fortnite if issues persist.

Xbox Players

Clear the game cache by holding the power button for 10 seconds.

by holding the power button for 10 seconds. Check for game updates .

. Verify all cosmetics are properly installed.

PC Players

Open Epic Games Launcher and verify game files .

. Update your graphics drivers .

. Clear the game cache.

Also Read:

If none of these solutions help, the last thing you can do is contact Epic Game Support and check Fortnite Status on X for updates. Waiting for the next game update is a bad idea but then again, if nothing worked so far; Epic is actively working on fixes all the time so do follow them for announcements. While Fortnite skin change bug is frustrating, these workarounds should help you get back to showing off your favorite outfits. We are sure Epic Games is aware of the issue and is working on a permanent fix. Always keep an eye on their social media channels for official updates and patches.