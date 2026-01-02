Capotes Are Flapped at Them – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Capotes Are Flapped at Them, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

5 letters – TOROS

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters CAP, HAT, TRU 4 Letters SAID, FLEW, CAPE, COLD, COAT 5 Letters TOROS, CAPES, COATS, SHOOK, DANCE, FLOWN, CLOAK, HOLLY, KITES, SWANS, COVER, MORSE 6 Letters COVERS, CLOAKS, TALKED, SHAKED, SHAKEN, SLIPED, BAGGED, FOLDED, LOPPED, VOICES, KANSAS, TOECAP 7 Letters MANTLES, STIRRED, MISTOOK, ALARMED, DROPPED, SLIPPED, SWEATED, RUFFLED, WORRIED, TRUMANS, TOECAPS 8 Letters MISTAKEN, ATTACKED, OVERCOAT, COVERING, MATADORS 9 Letters COVERINGS, COLLAPSED, BREAKFAST 10 Letters SELFESTEEM 11 Letters INCOLDBLOOD 12 Letters GOODTIMEGIRL 13 Letters NOTATRUSTREET, THEAPOCALYPSE 16 Letters DINNERATCARTIERS

