Capotes Are Flapped at Them – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Capotes Are Flapped at Them, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Capotes Are Flapped at Them.

  • 5 letters – TOROS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Capotes Are Flapped at Them. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersCAP, HAT, TRU
4 LettersSAID, FLEW, CAPE, COLD, COAT
5 LettersTOROS, CAPES, COATS, SHOOK, DANCE, FLOWN, CLOAK, HOLLY, KITES, SWANS, COVER, MORSE
6 LettersCOVERS, CLOAKS, TALKED, SHAKED, SHAKEN, SLIPED, BAGGED, FOLDED, LOPPED, VOICES, KANSAS, TOECAP
7 LettersMANTLES, STIRRED, MISTOOK, ALARMED, DROPPED, SLIPPED, SWEATED, RUFFLED, WORRIED, TRUMANS, TOECAPS
8 LettersMISTAKEN, ATTACKED, OVERCOAT, COVERING, MATADORS
9 LettersCOVERINGS, COLLAPSED, BREAKFAST
10 LettersSELFESTEEM
11 LettersINCOLDBLOOD
12 LettersGOODTIMEGIRL
13 LettersNOTATRUSTREET, THEAPOCALYPSE
16 LettersDINNERATCARTIERS

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

