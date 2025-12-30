Home » Puzzles » Casino Boxcars – Crossword Clue Answers

Casino Boxcars – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Casino Boxcars, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

This clue last appeared in LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 30, 2025, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Casino Boxcars.

  • 4 letters – DOCE
  • 5 letters – SIXES, CRAPS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Casino Boxcars. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 1 to 16 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
1 LettersL
3 LettersSIX, HOW, HAD
4 LettersDOCE, DICE, ROLL, HOBO, PAIR, ORES, STEW, TONS
5 LettersSIXES, CRAPS, ADEPT, ROLLS, TRAIN, PLANE, HOBOS, ALDEN, DOZEN, FIFTY, FORTY, SCORE, SIXTY, TEENS
6 LettersPLANES, TWELVE, FREIGH, TRAMPS, HOBOES, BOXCAR, EIGHTY, ELEVEN, NINETY, TWENTY
7 LettersTWELVES, ORPHANS, CARIBOU, FREIGHT, BADLUCK, FIFTEEN, SEVENTY, SIXTEEN
8 LettersAIRCRAFT, FOURTEEN, QUINDENE, THIRTEEN, TWELVEMO, TWODOZEN, TWOWEEKS, TWOSCORE
9 LettersAIRCRAFTS, DUODECIMO, FORTNIGHT, FOURSCORE, LONGDOZEN, QUINDECIM, SIXTEENMO, SIXTYFOUR, THIRTYTWO
10 LettersLOCOMOTIVE, QUINDECIMA, SEXAGENARY, SEXAGESIMA, THREESCORE, TWENTYFIVE, TWENTYFOUR
11 LettersDOUBLESIXES, DESTINATION, SIXTYFOURMO, THIRTYTWOMO
12 LettersFREIGHTPARTY, HALFAHUNDRED, NONAGENARIAN, OCTOGENARIAN, ROLLINGSTOCK, SEXAGENARIAN, TWENTYFOURMO
13 LettersFIVEANDTWENTY, FOURANDTWENTY, QUINDECENNIAL
14 LettersSEPTUAGENARIAN
15 LettersFOURSCOREANDTEN
16 LettersSEXAGESIMOQUARTO, THREESCOREANDTEN

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

