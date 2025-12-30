If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Casino Boxcars, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 30, 2025, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Casino Boxcars – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Casino Boxcars.

4 letters – DOCE

DOCE 5 letters – SIXES, CRAPS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Casino Boxcars. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 1 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 1 Letters L 3 Letters SIX, HOW, HAD 4 Letters DOCE, DICE, ROLL, HOBO, PAIR, ORES, STEW, TONS 5 Letters SIXES, CRAPS, ADEPT, ROLLS, TRAIN, PLANE, HOBOS, ALDEN, DOZEN, FIFTY, FORTY, SCORE, SIXTY, TEENS 6 Letters PLANES, TWELVE, FREIGH, TRAMPS, HOBOES, BOXCAR, EIGHTY, ELEVEN, NINETY, TWENTY 7 Letters TWELVES, ORPHANS, CARIBOU, FREIGHT, BADLUCK, FIFTEEN, SEVENTY, SIXTEEN 8 Letters AIRCRAFT, FOURTEEN, QUINDENE, THIRTEEN, TWELVEMO, TWODOZEN, TWOWEEKS, TWOSCORE 9 Letters AIRCRAFTS, DUODECIMO, FORTNIGHT, FOURSCORE, LONGDOZEN, QUINDECIM, SIXTEENMO, SIXTYFOUR, THIRTYTWO 10 Letters LOCOMOTIVE, QUINDECIMA, SEXAGENARY, SEXAGESIMA, THREESCORE, TWENTYFIVE, TWENTYFOUR 11 Letters DOUBLESIXES, DESTINATION, SIXTYFOURMO, THIRTYTWOMO 12 Letters FREIGHTPARTY, HALFAHUNDRED, NONAGENARIAN, OCTOGENARIAN, ROLLINGSTOCK, SEXAGENARIAN, TWENTYFOURMO 13 Letters FIVEANDTWENTY, FOURANDTWENTY, QUINDECENNIAL 14 Letters SEPTUAGENARIAN 15 Letters FOURSCOREANDTEN 16 Letters SEXAGESIMOQUARTO, THREESCOREANDTEN

