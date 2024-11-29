Home » News » Casio Launches 4 New Retro-Themed Watches in Pac-Man Collection

Casio Launches 4 New Retro-Themed Watches in Pac-Man Collection

by Ritik Singh
written by Ritik Singh 0 comment
Casio Launches 4 New Retro-Themed Watches in Pac-Man Collection

To celebrate its 45th anniversary in 2025, Pac-Man has collaborated with the legacy watchmaker Casio to launch a new Casio x Pac-Man collection. It includes four newly unveiled watches: A168WEPC-7A, F-91WPC-1A, CA-53WPC-1B, and ABL-100WEPC-1B.

All four watches feature retro-themed designs inspired by the iconic Pac-Man game, a maze-based video game from the 1980s that has captivated players for decades—and still does today. Each watch retains the classic Casio vintage style with an element from Pac-Man.

1. Casio A168WEPC-7A

Casio x Pac-Man A168WEPC-7A watch

The A168WEPC-7A features a silver vapor-deposited dial, a boldface layout featuring Pac-Man and the four ghosts (Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde), and a palette of vivid neon colors that give the design a pop feel. ‘WAKA WAKA,’ the sound of Pac-Man eating pellets, is spelled out on the clasp cover and LCD (when illuminated) for an extra playful touch.

The case back is also engraved with the Pac-Man character and logo. It comes in special packaging with a neon design.  

Here are its key features:

  • 7 year battery life with a CR2016 battery
  • Stainless steel band and mineral glass
  • Water resistant
  • 49 gram weight
  • 1/100-second stopwatch
  • Daily alarm and hourly time signal
  • Electro-luminescent backlight (Blue color)

2. Casio F-91WPC-1A

Casio x Pac-Man F-91WPC-1A watch

The F-91WPC-1A has a bold face layout featuring Pac-Man and the four ghosts (Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde), and a palette of vivid neon colors gives the design a pop feel, just like the A168WEPC-7A. The case back is also engraved with the Pac-Man character and logo.

The band is made with bio-based resin, a material expected to help reduce environmental impact. It comes in special packaging with a neon design.  

Here are its key features:

  • 7 year battery life with a CR2016 battery
  • Resin case and bio-based resin band
  • Water resistant
  • 21 gram weight
  • 1/100-second stopwatch
  • Auto calendar and daily alarm
  • LED light (green color)

3. Casio CA-53WPC-1B

Casio x Pac-Man CA-53WPC-1B calculator watch

The CA-53WPC-1B is a calculator watch with a Pac-Man arcade theme, featuring a yellow bezel that outlines the square calculator dial to resemble the Pac-Man game screen. The number keys are cleverly integrated into a maze design, with Pac-Man himself appearing at the bottom of the dial.

The case back is engraved with Pac-Man, the ghosts, and the game’s logo.  

Here are its key features:

  • 5 year battery life with a CR2016 battery
  • Resin case and bio-based resin band
  • Water resistant
  • 25 gram weight
  • 8-digit calculator
  • 1/100-second stopwatch
  • Daily alarm and hourly signals
  • LED light (white color)

4. Casio ABL-100WEPC-1B

Casio x Pac-Man ABL-100WEPC-1B watch

The ABL-100WEPC-1BJR is a modern-looking watch with a sleek black design. The display resembles a monochrome version of the Pac-Man game screen. While all other elements are black and white, Pac-Man and the cherry are colored, adding a playful touch.

This Pac-Man-themed smartwatch is designed for those with active lifestyles. Connecting to your smartphone via Bluetooth, it automatically corrects the time, tracks your steps, and allows you to control its settings directly from the watch app.

Here are its key features:

  • Approx. 2 year battery life
  • Resin case and Metal band (stainless steel)
  • Waterproof for everyday use
  • 60 gram weight
  • 1/100-second stopwatch
  • Daily alarm and hourly signals
  • Step counting, reminder, and count graph
  • Connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth
  • LED light (Amber color)

Pricing and Availability

The Casio x Pac-Man collection has just been unveiled and is set to go on sale in Japan in December 2024. While pricing details for most models are yet to be confirmed, the Casio ABL-100WEPC-1B is listed at ¥17,050 (approximately $113). Positioned as mid-range offerings, all the watches in the Pac-Man collection are expected to debut in other markets soon.

Casio’s Smart Ring Is Actually a Watch on Your Fingers

With over 7 years of experience in tech, Ritik currently heads content at Techwiser.com. His journey began by sharing his knowledge and helping other people in online communities. This passion led him to a career in tech journalism, fueled by a formal education in Electronic Media. He then went on to roles at GadgetsToUse and PC-Tablet, where he honed his skills as an editor. He's also contributed to popular publications like HowToGeek and TheWindowsClub. With a portfolio of over 2,000 how-tos, reviews, and in-depth guides, Ritik has helped millions of readers navigate their tech, from smartphones to smart homes.

You may also like

Huawei Unveils Its Own OS to Rival Google and Apple:...

Samsung Galaxy S25 Will Arrive in 5 Color Options

3 Samsung OneUI 7 Apps Leaked: Available to Download Now

Samsung’s Spanish Website Confirms One UI 7 Features

Galaxy S25 Slim Will Launch Globally: Check Details Here

Samsung Confirms the Existence of Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series

Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ Are Getting Faster Wi-Fi 7

Android 15 QPR2 Minimizes Lock Screen Notification

Galaxy S25 Series Might Skip Charging Speed Upgrades After All

ChatGPT Brings SearchGPT Option to Apple’s Shortcuts App