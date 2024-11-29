Casio Launches 4 New Retro-Themed Watches in Pac-Man Collection

To celebrate its 45th anniversary in 2025, Pac-Man has collaborated with the legacy watchmaker Casio to launch a new Casio x Pac-Man collection. It includes four newly unveiled watches: A168WEPC-7A, F-91WPC-1A, CA-53WPC-1B, and ABL-100WEPC-1B.

All four watches feature retro-themed designs inspired by the iconic Pac-Man game, a maze-based video game from the 1980s that has captivated players for decades—and still does today. Each watch retains the classic Casio vintage style with an element from Pac-Man.

1. Casio A168WEPC-7A

The A168WEPC-7A features a silver vapor-deposited dial, a boldface layout featuring Pac-Man and the four ghosts (Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde), and a palette of vivid neon colors that give the design a pop feel. ‘WAKA WAKA,’ the sound of Pac-Man eating pellets, is spelled out on the clasp cover and LCD (when illuminated) for an extra playful touch.

The case back is also engraved with the Pac-Man character and logo. It comes in special packaging with a neon design.

Here are its key features:

7 year battery life with a CR2016 battery

Stainless steel band and mineral glass

Water resistant

49 gram weight

1/100-second stopwatch

Daily alarm and hourly time signal

Electro-luminescent backlight (Blue color)

2. Casio F-91WPC-1A

The F-91WPC-1A has a bold face layout featuring Pac-Man and the four ghosts (Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde), and a palette of vivid neon colors gives the design a pop feel, just like the A168WEPC-7A. The case back is also engraved with the Pac-Man character and logo.

The band is made with bio-based resin, a material expected to help reduce environmental impact. It comes in special packaging with a neon design.

Here are its key features:

7 year battery life with a CR2016 battery

Resin case and bio-based resin band

Water resistant

21 gram weight

1/100-second stopwatch

Auto calendar and daily alarm

LED light (green color)

3. Casio CA-53WPC-1B

The CA-53WPC-1B is a calculator watch with a Pac-Man arcade theme, featuring a yellow bezel that outlines the square calculator dial to resemble the Pac-Man game screen. The number keys are cleverly integrated into a maze design, with Pac-Man himself appearing at the bottom of the dial.

The case back is engraved with Pac-Man, the ghosts, and the game’s logo.

Here are its key features:

5 year battery life with a CR2016 battery

Resin case and bio-based resin band

Water resistant

25 gram weight

8-digit calculator

1/100-second stopwatch

Daily alarm and hourly signals

LED light (white color)

4. Casio ABL-100WEPC-1B

The ABL-100WEPC-1BJR is a modern-looking watch with a sleek black design. The display resembles a monochrome version of the Pac-Man game screen. While all other elements are black and white, Pac-Man and the cherry are colored, adding a playful touch.

This Pac-Man-themed smartwatch is designed for those with active lifestyles. Connecting to your smartphone via Bluetooth, it automatically corrects the time, tracks your steps, and allows you to control its settings directly from the watch app.

Here are its key features:

Approx. 2 year battery life

Resin case and Metal band (stainless steel)

Waterproof for everyday use

60 gram weight

1/100-second stopwatch

Daily alarm and hourly signals

Step counting, reminder, and count graph

Connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth

LED light (Amber color)

Pricing and Availability

The Casio x Pac-Man collection has just been unveiled and is set to go on sale in Japan in December 2024. While pricing details for most models are yet to be confirmed, the Casio ABL-100WEPC-1B is listed at ¥17,050 (approximately $113). Positioned as mid-range offerings, all the watches in the Pac-Man collection are expected to debut in other markets soon.