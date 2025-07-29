Catch and Feed a Brainrot: All Brainrots and Secrets

Update: We last updated this article on July 29, 2025, with new Brainrots and Secrets.

Catch and Feed a Brainrot might seem like a copy of other Roblox experiences that share a similar title. However, the game does many things differently, keeping it unique from others. However, it does share some similarities, especially the brainrots that you must catch to farm money. These brainrots are divided by their rarity, which also affects how much money they can help you farm per second. Here is a list of all brainrots and secrets in Catch and Feed a Brainrot.

All Brainrots in Catch and Feed a Brainrot By Rarity

Currently, the game has brainrots that fall under these categories:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Epic

Legendary

Mythic

Secret

Naturally, the Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic brainrots appear more often, while the ones in the higher rarity appear less and are quite challenging to catch. Below, we have listed all the brainrots in Catch and Feed a Brainrot, along with the amount of money they generate per second.

All Common and Uncommon Brainrots

Common rarity brainrots spawn very frequently. They are easy to catch but also generate the least amount of money in the game. However, they are a good target for players who have just started the game and have yet to upgrade their lasso to catch better prey. On the other hand, the Uncommon brainrots are slightly better and should be your next target as you level up.

Brainrot Name Rarity Income per Second Chimpanzini Bananini Common $10/s Frigo Camelo Common $25/s Lirili Larila Uncommon $65/s Ballerina Cappuccina Uncommon $250/s

All Rare and Epic Brainrots

Next on the list are the Rare and Epic rarity brainrots that spawn in the game. They are not as rare as the Legendary and Mythic brainrots and are great for farming money, especially when your lasso is still underleveled.

Brainrot Name Rarity Income per second Trippi Troppi Rare $1.5k/s Cappuccino Assassino Rare $17k/s Tung Tung Tung Sahur Rare $12.5M/s Bombobini Gucini Epic $612.8M/s Brr Brr Patapim Epic $2.4B/s La Vaca Saturno Saturnita Epic $396.1B/s

All Legendary and Mythic Brainrots

Now let’s list all the Legendary and Mythic rarity brainrots that you can catch in the game. Note that these don’t appear often and require you to upgrade your Lasso to at least level 14-15 to catch them. These brainrots offer some of the most money in the game, making them worth keeping an eye out for.

Brainrot Name Rarity Income per Second Bombardiro Crocodilo Legendary $3.9T/s Tralalero Tralala Legendary $14.3T/s Udin Din Mythic $1QD/s Mateooo Mythic $85.7QD/s Bri Bri Biscus Mythic $10QD/s

All Secret Brainrots

Finally, we have all the Secret rarity brainrots that you can find in Catch and Feed a Brainrot. Note that these are extremely hard to get, and nigh impossible for new players, unless someone gifts them these units. They generate the most income, which can be further increased by upgrading and evolving them.

Brainrot Name Income per Second Tortugini Dragonfruitin $9.6ST/s Garam and Madudung Around $30QT/s (after 1 Ascension) Trigoligre Frutonni Around $59.4OT/s (After 5 Ascension) Orcalero Orcala Around $3.0NO/s (After 4 Ascension)

This brings us to the end of our article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later as we add new brainrots that appear with new updates of the game.