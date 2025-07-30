Home » Gaming » Catch and Feed a Brainrot – All Fruits and Brainrot Mutations

Catch and Feed a Brainrot relies on you catching higher-rarity brainrots and upgrading them to farm more money. While you can increase your income by deploying various relics and using different items, there is another way to make your brainrots generate way more cash. This can happen if your brainrot obtains a mutation in the game. However, brainrots aren’t the only thing that can get a mutation. Hence, this article lists all the Catch and Feed a Brainrot Fruits and Brainrot mutations that you can get, to help you identify them.

What Are Mutations in Catch and Feed a Brainrot

Mutations are special traits that your fruits and brainrots can get in Catch and Feed a Brainrot. These come in various types and rarities. Naturally, the higher-rarity mutations offer better buffs, allowing your fruits and brainrots to flourish and generate more cash or give more EXP. While your fruits have better chances of getting a mutation, brainrots require you to go through certain steps before they obtain one. It is worth noting that fruit or brainrot with a mutation will perform better than those that have none.

List of All Fruit Mutations

Below, we have listed all the mutations that your fruits can obtain in Catch and Feed a Brainrot. This can happen in the farm, fruit pump, or potion-infused plant farm. To get better mutations, you must let your plants sit and grow before you harvest them. The better mutation your plant has, the more EXP you will get by feeding it to your brainrot. Also, the longer your fruits sit on the farm, the more XP they will accumulate.

MutationGenerated XP
ChillAround 322.0 QT XP
GoldAt least 18.0 ST XP
DiamondAround 441.7 ST XP
ShinyAround or more than 994.4 ST XP
VoidAround or more than 90 OT XP

List of All Brainrot Mutations

To help your brainrots get a mutation in Catch and Feed a Brainrot, you must head over to the Potions Shop and purchase one of the available options. However, the shop takes quite some time to restock, making it hard to get the items. However, the mutations are stackable, making them worth getting since you can use multiple of them to boost the income of your brainrots. Once the shop does get stocked, you will find the following potions available for purchase:

MutationRarityPriceEffect
WetUncommon$4.5B2x Multiplier
LightningRare$67.2T3x Multiplier
BloodrotEpic$467.2QD3.5x Multiplier
SparkleEpic$6.7QT4x Multiplier
GlitchLegendary$246.7QT8x Multiplier
CrystalLegendary$6.5ST9x Multiplier
RainbowMythical$964.3ST10x Multiplier

All Brainrot Variants in Catch and Feed a Brainrot

Apart from mutations, you will also find Brainrot variants when playing the game. These don’t appear often but are worth obtaining when they do. They give you a multiplier and special effects, apart from altering the appearance of your brainrot. Below, we have listed all the variants that you can find in Catch and Feed a Brainrot.

VariantEffect
Gold2x Multiplier
Diamond3x Multiplier
Void4x Multiplier
Shiny5x Multiplier

This brings us to the end of the article. We hope that you found it useful. Bookmark this page and check it frequently, as we will update it when new mutations or variants drop.

