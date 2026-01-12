If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Ceftazidime, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Ceftazidime – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Ceftazidime. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 38 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters 3RD, 3IV 5 Letters ANCEF, 2GQ8H, ECOLI 6 Letters FORTAZ 8 Letters KINGELLA 9 Letters CEPHEMILL, TREPONEMA 10 Letters 3RDGENCEPH, RICKETTSIA, LEGIONELLA, BARTONELLA 11 Letters KPNEUMONIAE 13 Letters NMENINGITIDIS, CEPHALOSPORIN 14 Letters PSEUDOMONASSPP, 3RDPAERUGINOSA 15 Letters THIRDGENERATION, AMINOGLYCOSIDES 16 Letters ACINETOBACTERSPP, VIBRIOVULNIFICUS, PROTEUSMIRABILIS 17 Letters GNRHNMPSEUDOMONAS 18 Letters ENTEROBACTERIACEAE, PEPTOSTREPTOCOCCUS, SOMECARBAPENEMASES 19 Letters 3RDGENCEPHALOSPORIN 20 Letters MORAXELLACATARRHALIS, HAEMOPHILUSINFLUEZAE 21 Letters PSEUDOMONASAERUGINOSA 23 Letters CHLAMYDOPHILAPNEUMONIAE 25 Letters INCREASELFTPOSITIVECOOMBS, 3RDGENCEPHALOSPORINGROUP2 27 Letters STENOTROPHOMONASMALTOPHILIA 38 Letters 3RDGENERATIONCEPHALOSPORINBACTERICIDAL

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.