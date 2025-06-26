11 Celebrity Cameos in Death Stranding 2: Every Famous Face You’ll Meet

If you’ve played Hideo Kojima’s games, then you would probably already know that his latest game, Death Stranding 2, is packed with famous faces. He loves putting celebrities in his game, and this sequel has lots of them. You’ll see movie stars, singers, and even internet personalities while you’re playing. These aren’t just quick cameos either. Each celebrity plays a real role in the game, and they help you on your journey. Let’s take a look at all the celebrity cameos in Death Stranding 2.

All Celebrity Cameos in Death Stranding 2

Each celebrity appears as a hologram at their location. You can talk and build relationships with them. The higher your connection, the better rewards you get. Most give you items related to their real-life work. Some celebrities are part of the main story, and others require exploration or side missions to find.

1. Ma Dong-Seok (Don Lee)

Role: Samson Hook

Samson Hook Location: F2 South Distribution Center

This Korean actor from Marvel’s Eternals and Train to Busan is the first celebrity you’ll meet. In the game, he’s called “Golden Fist” and gives you combat gear at his distribution center.

2. Mamoru Oshii

Role: The Pizza Chef

The Pizza Chef Location: South of Heartman’s Lab

The director of Ghost in the Shell anime appears as a mysterious pizza chef. Build your connection with him, and he will teach you “Pizza-Do Karate”, which will be a real fighting style in this game.

3. Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel

Role : Mike runs the Northern Environmental Observatory, and Kate runs West Fort Knot F1

: Mike runs the Northern Environmental Observatory, and Kate runs West Fort Knot F1 Locations: Northern Environmental Observatory, northeast beyond the Animal Shelter in Rainbow Valley. F1 West Fort Knot



If you don’t know them, Mike made the Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. His wife, Kate, stars in his shows. So basically, they are like the horror couple. In the game, they work at different locations. You will meet Mike first during the main story.

4. Gen Hoshino

Role: The Musician

This popular Japanese singer had a song in the first Death Stranding. Connect with him through a main mission, and he will give Sam a music player. Do more jobs for him to unlock additional songs.

5. Woodkid

Role: The Mechanic

Woodkid is a French musician who made music for Arcane. This time, he also helped create the soundtrack for Death Stranding 2, but in the game, he is a mechanic who fixes your equipment.

Also Read:

6. Usada Pekora

Role: The Data Scientist

A Japanese VTuber who has over 2 million YouTube subscribers. She has the bunny ears with carrots stuck in her hair, thus the name (Usagi – bunny). In the game, she is a Data Scientist who gives you rifles and boots, while speaking mostly Japanese.

7. S.S. Rajamouli

Role: The Adventurer

The director of Baahubali and RRR appears as The Adventurer in Death Stranding 2. Initially, you will need to rescue The Adventurer first from the bad guys during a main mission, and then he will help you with other missions.

8. Lauren Tsai

Role: The Artist

Lauren was on the popular Japanese TV show, Terrace House. She’s also an artist known for anime-style drawings. In the game, she lives on a mountain in Mexico and shares her real artwork with you.

9. CHVRCHES

Role: Animal Rescuer

Animal Rescuer Location: Animal Shelter

All three band members from the Scottish band CHVRCHES run the animal shelter where you can rescue wildlife in the game.

10. Danny and Michael Philippou

Role: Mr. Impossible

These twin brothers from Australia made Talk to Me, one of the scariest movies recently. They’re also YouTubers known as RackaRacka. In the game, they’re called “Mr. Impossible” because they give you super tough missions with hard boss fights and crazy delivery challenges.

11. Jon McElroy

Role: The Inventor

Jon worked on the popular cat game, Stray, where people say is just like Death Stranding, but with a cat. He appears as The Inventor in Death Stranding 2 and helps you with different gadgets and tools you’ll need during your journey.

12. Takahiro Miura

Role: The Phantom Smith

This Japanese actor, known for his role in Attack on Titan live-action movies and Kingdom, takes on the mysterious role of The Phantom Smith in the game.

Why Did Hideo Kojima Include So Many Celebrity Cameos in Death Stranding 2?

Kojima is a huge movie and pop culture fan. When celebrities visit his studio, he often invites them to appear in his games. He’s been doing this for years, and it has become his thing. These cameos actually help you in the game. You get new weapons, songs, and fun conversations. It makes the game world feel more real and connected to our world.

We’ll keep updating this list if we find any other celebrity cameos we might have missed. Keep exploring every facility and completing side missions! The game is huge, and there could be more hidden famous faces waiting to be discovered.