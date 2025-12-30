If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Cell Containing Two Sets of Homologous Chromosomes, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Cell Containing Two Sets of Homologous Chromosomes – Crossword Clue Answers

7 letters – DIPLOID

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Cell Containing Two Sets of Homologous Chromosomes. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 1 to 22 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 1 Letters 8 2 Letters 23 3 Letters DNA, DUO, AZO 4 Letters ECTO, ARMS, WAXY, TEXT 5 Letters CLONE, LYSIS, SUITS, FULLS, ITALY, SPELT 6 Letters GENOME, MUTATE, OVIEDO, GLYCOL, BINARY 7 Letters DIPLOID, HAPLOID, TRISOMY, GENOMES, GENOMIC, NUCLEUS, ALLELES, CYTOSOL, ENERGID, NUCLEAR, OUTFITS, ENTIRES, CHIMERA, DIOXIDE, COLOMBO, KEYNOTE, BOLLARD 8 Letters POLYSOMY, TRIPLOID, AMITOSIS, INTERNAL, CEREBRUM 9 Letters HAPLOID1N, HFRSTRAIN, DIPLOID2N, PROTOZOIC, CYTOPLASM, GENERALLY, KARYOTYPE, POUNDSIGN, ORGANELLE, HAPLOIDIN, KNIFEEDGE, PEDOMETER 10 Letters DIPHYODONT, CHROMOSOME, SPAREPARTS 11 Letters HAPLOIDCELL, TOPHBEIFONG 14 Letters DNAREPLICATION 15 Letters SISTERCHROMATID, ROLLOVERMINUTES 22 Letters NONDISJUNCTIONMEIOSISI

