Cell Containing Two Sets of Homologous Chromosomes – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Cell Containing Two Sets of Homologous Chromosomes, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Cell Containing Two Sets of Homologous Chromosomes.

  • 7 letters – DIPLOID

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Cell Containing Two Sets of Homologous Chromosomes. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 1 to 22 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
1 Letters8
2 Letters23
3 LettersDNA, DUO, AZO
4 LettersECTO, ARMS, WAXY, TEXT
5 LettersCLONE, LYSIS, SUITS, FULLS, ITALY, SPELT
6 LettersGENOME, MUTATE, OVIEDO, GLYCOL, BINARY
7 LettersDIPLOID, HAPLOID, TRISOMY, GENOMES, GENOMIC, NUCLEUS, ALLELES, CYTOSOL, ENERGID, NUCLEAR, OUTFITS, ENTIRES, CHIMERA, DIOXIDE, COLOMBO, KEYNOTE, BOLLARD
8 LettersPOLYSOMY, TRIPLOID, AMITOSIS, INTERNAL, CEREBRUM
9 LettersHAPLOID1N, HFRSTRAIN, DIPLOID2N, PROTOZOIC, CYTOPLASM, GENERALLY, KARYOTYPE, POUNDSIGN, ORGANELLE, HAPLOIDIN, KNIFEEDGE, PEDOMETER
10 LettersDIPHYODONT, CHROMOSOME, SPAREPARTS
11 LettersHAPLOIDCELL, TOPHBEIFONG
14 LettersDNAREPLICATION
15 LettersSISTERCHROMATID, ROLLOVERMINUTES
22 LettersNONDISJUNCTIONMEIOSISI

