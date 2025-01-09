Home » News » CES 2025: Movano EvieAI Medical Chatbot Claims 99% Accuracy

AI chatbots are still known for hallucinations and misinformation, making them a poor fit for medical advice. However, the company behind the Evie Ring, Movano, claims their new EvieAI chatbot delivers 99% accurate answers. 

Revealed at CES 2025, this AI assistant promises to provide reliable answers about your health without guessing or fabricating information. 

What Makes EvieAI Different?

Movano’s EvieAI was solely trained on medical knowledge. So you cannot use it for anything other than asking questions related to medical science. Instead of being trained on random data from the internet, it has been post-trained on over 100,000 peer-reviewed medical journals. These include FDA-approved studies and content verified by trusted organizations like Harvard, UCLA, and the Mayo Clinic. This targeted approach should reduce errors and misinformation theoritically.

Most AI chatbots attempt to answer everything under the sun, even when they lack sufficient data. That’s where Movano saw an opportunity to stand out with EvieAI. It sticks to what it knows and simply says, “I don’t know,” if it can’t find a reliable answer. A good start.

Movano claims EvieAI delivers 99% accurate answers. How? It achieves this by cross-checking responses against its training data before replying. Even if a question seems simple, the chatbot won’t guess—it checks, verifies, and only then responds, says Movano.

Privacy is also a key focus. The company says EvieAI follows standard encryption methods to protect conversations. Chats are deleted periodically, so no one can track data back to users. Additionally, it doesn’t store data for ads or other purposes, keeping personal information safe.

Limitations: What EvieAI Won’t Do

Despite its accuracy, EvieAI isn’t a doctor and doesn’t try to be one. It won’t diagnose conditions or prescribe treatments. Instead, it’s designed to help users prepare better questions for their doctors for consultations. For example, if you suspect you might have diabetes, EvieAI might ask clarifying questions about symptoms, diet, and habits. However, if you describe an emergency, it will guide you to contact medical help immediately.

Movano’s CEO, John Mastrototaro, highlighted this approach, saying, “It’s okay to say no if you don’t know the answer.” That’s a refreshing stance in an industry where AI tools often provide answers regardless of whether they know the answer or not.

How to Get Started with EvieAI

EvieAI is rolling out in beta starting January 8th for existing Evie Ring users via the companion app. However, currently, EvieAI is available only on iOS and only supports conversations in English.

Each beta user can ask EvieAI up to 25 questions per week, totaling 100 questions per month. Over time, Movano plans to integrate data from its smart rings directly into EvieAI. Imagine asking if your heart rate looks unusual and receiving an answer based on actual readings from your device. While that feature isn’t available yet, it’s part of the company’s long-term vision.

Final Thoughts

Movano’s EvieAI is a step toward making AI more trustworthy for health advice. By limiting its data to verified medical sources and prioritizing privacy, it addresses some of the biggest concerns people have with AI. But it’s not perfect—health advice can change, and even experts sometimes disagree. Still, EvieAI looks promising, especially for people who want quick answers without falling into an internet rabbit hole.

For now, the chatbot is free for Evie Ring users, and it’ll be interesting to see how it evolves. If Movano delivers on its vision, EvieAI could set a new standard for AI in health tech but we will see.

