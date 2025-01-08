CES 2025: Razer Showcases an AI-Powered Gaming Copilot Assistant

Imagine having a gaming coach who watches every move you make in a game and tells you exactly how to get better. That’s what Razer’s Project Ava is all about. Announced at CES 2025, it’s an AI-powered assistant designed to help you level up your gameplay with real-time tips, strategies, and performance tweaks.

Think of it like a smart gaming buddy who’s always paying attention. It will take hundreds of screenshots of your game as you play in real time, study them, and then give advice on strategies. Razer shared a video demoing Project AVA’s capabilities with Black Myth: Wukong gameplay.

More than just a strategy guide, Ava will also act like a performance coach. It may point out weak spots in your gameplay and suggest ways to improve—almost like giving a review of your gameplay.

How Does Ava Work?

At CES, Razer showed off Ava watching gameplay and giving advice. For example, during a boss fight in Black Myth: Wukong, it said things like, “Dodge when the blade glows orange” or “Get ready when the boss’s health drops by 20%.”

In League of Legends, it suggested the best spells and items to use. It even tracked enemy positions by studying mini-map screenshots, making it feel like you had insider information. I am not sure how gamers are going to feel about this though. It almost feels like cheating where you are relying more on instructions than skill and speed.

But the demo wasn’t perfect. Ava’s responses were slightly delayed because it ran on Nvidia RTX 4090 GPUs with Meta’s Llama 3.2 AI model. Razer says these delays should be fixed before launch, and the AI will get faster and smarter over time. Will they use Nvidia’s new RTX 5070 GPUs instead?

When Can You Try It?

Razer hasn’t said exactly when Ava will be available, but beta signups are already open. The company also hinted at bigger announcements during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March 2025, where more features might be revealed.

Project Ava isn’t alone in this space. Nvidia’s G-Assist, announced last year, also aims to coach gamers using AI copilot. With big names like Razer and Nvidia jumping into AI tools, it’s clear this trend is growing.

But not everyone’s convinced. Will AI assistants make games more accessible, or will they turn matches into AI-vs-AI battles? And what about human-made guides and walkthroughs—will they still matter? For now, Ava looks like an exciting experiment. Whether it becomes a must-have tool or fades away will depend on how well Razer polishes it before launch.