Chainsaw Man Season 1 Recap: Remember This Before Watching The Reze Arc Movie

Denji’s next chapter brings the Bomb Devil to life in MAPPA’s most anticipated anime film yet.

Season 1 shows how Denji becomes Chainsaw Man and what his new goals are.

Here’s everything you need to remember before watching Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

If you’re gearing up for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, there’s a lot to remember from Season 1 before entering Denji’s next bloody chapter. The first season introduced us to a chaotic world where devils, humans, and hybrids coexist.

However, unlike most anime, Chainsaw Man doesn’t hold back on its story or violence. Every scene serves the plot, and every drop of blood has meaning. With the film now gearing up for its U.S. theatrical release on October 24, 2025, it’s about time you refresh your memory.

How did Denji turn into Chainsaw Man?

Denji’s life began in constant struggle. He was burdened by his late father’s debt, and survived by hunting devils alongside his loyal companion, Pochita, an adorable chainsaw-headed devil dog. A single act of betrayal by a Yakuza member left Denji at the mercy of the Zombie Devil, pushing him to the brink of death.

But Pochita sacrifices itself, merging with Denji and granting him chainsaw powers. The boy and devil fusion creates the unstoppable Chainsaw Man, a hero born of tragedy and a love for simple pleasures, like good food and the human experiences he never had.

Joining the Public Safety Division: Allies and Enemies

Makima, the mysterious and intimidating leader of the Public Safety Division, recruits Denji, promising shelter, food, and purpose. At the Public Safety Division, he meets key allies:

Aki Hayakawa , a serious devil hunter seeking revenge on the Gun Devil.

, a serious devil hunter seeking revenge on the Gun Devil. Power , a chaotic fiend with a flair for destruction.

, a chaotic fiend with a flair for destruction. Himeno and Kobeni, both essential in teaching Denji the realities of devil hunting.

The Hunt for the Gun Devil and the Fall of Division 4

Makima puts the team on a mission to chase after the Gun Devil, one of the deadliest devils in existence, who could slaughter millions in just seconds. It’s personal for Aki, as the Gun Devil killed his entire family. The mission escalates into brutal encounters, such as a nightmarish battle with Eternity Devil, where Denji hacks relentlessly just to survive.

Just when things seem to have returned to normal, an unexpected terrorist attack strikes, killing several members of Division 4. Makima herself gets shot in the head during the train sequence, but somehow mysteriously survives, hinting that she’s far from ordinary and possesses inhuman abilities.

After this, we see Denji and Aki encountering Katana Man, another devil-human hybrid like Denji, and his handler, Akane Sawatari, who wields the Snake Devil.

The intense fights cost Himeno her life as she offers her entire body to the Ghost Devil in an attempt to save Aki. Her death leaves Aki heartbroken. Despite all this, however, Denji manages to defeat Katana Man in one of the season’s brutal showdowns. Denji puts Kishibe’s lessons to good use and pulls up a clever leg-chainsaw attack that cuts the Katana devil in half.

What Comes Next in Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

At the end of Season 1, we are introduced to a new character who asks Denji if he’s a “city mouse or a country mouse.” That girl is none other than Reze, the Bomb Devil, who will serve as the main antagonist in the upcoming Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

The Bomb Devil is one of the strongest devils we’ve seen so far. To defeat her, Denji will have to think outside the box, as normal attacks won’t work.

The movie was released on September 26 in my country (India), and all I can say is that it’s an absolute must-watch for every Chainsaw Man fan. Studio MAPPA hasn’t held back on the animation, and the action choreography of the final sequence is among the best seen so far. For me, this movie stands slightly below the Demon Slayer movie in terms of action and overall experience.

So get ready, because Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is all set to hit U.S. theaters on October 24, 2025.