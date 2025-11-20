Chainsaw Man Season 2 – All New Characters to Be Introduced

Summary:

MAPPA released Chainsaw Man Season 1 in 2022, which covered 38 chapters of the manga, including four arcs. Three years later, MAPPA followed it up with Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, which earned rave reviews, covering the Bomb Girl arc. The Bomb Girl arc introduced Reze, which left her fate at the end was ambiguous. Similarly, season 2 will introduce multiple characters, so here is a list of every new character that will be introduced in Chainsaw Man Season 2.

Warning: Potential spoilers for Chainsaw Man Season 2

Quanxi

Quanxi in Chainsaw Man Season 2 | Credit: Viz Media

The first few episodes of Chainsaw Man Season 2 will introduce Quanxi, who is one of the few hybrids in Chainsaw Man. She has fused with the Bow Devil to get her powers, which let her transform into the Bow Devil and shoot arrows out of her body.

Quanxi is one of the strongest characters in Chainsaw Man and serves as one of the secondary antagonists of the International Assassins arc. She’s one of the international assassins tasked with hunting down Denji. She also has skills in hand-to-hand combat and swordsmanship that she puts to use in her fight against Denji.

Santa Claus

Master as Santa Claus in Chainsaw Man manga | Credit: VIZ Media

Santa Claus enters the story in the International Assassins arc of and is another one of the secondary antagonists. The character is first introduced as an old man, as you would think him to be. However, the story later reveals that Santa Claus is actually a woman who goes by the name Master, as shown in the image above.

Master has a contract with the Dolls Devil, which allows her to control multiple bodies. She is another one of the international assassins, along with Quanxi, who is contracted to acquire Denji’s heart. At one point, she even fights with Quanxi to get to Denji before her.

Cosmo Fiend

Halloween being said by Cosmo in Chainsaw Man Season 2 | Credit: VIZ Media

Cosmo, also called Cosmo Fiend, is one of Quanxi’s girlfriends who can’t speak and only utters the word “Halloween.” She has one of the most powerful and bizarre abilities. She can trap someone in a state where the person experiences the entire universe at once.

This overwhelms the victim and makes them mad, trapping them in a perpetual state of repeating the word “Halloween.” While Cosmo isn’t integral to the overarching plot, she delivers one of the manga’s most iconic and unsettling fight moments.

Darkness Devil

Darkness Devil in the iconic astronaut sequence from Chainsaw Man | Credit: VIZ Media

Chances are, even if you have never watched or read Chainsaw Man, you would’ve seen this beautiful manga panel of astronauts. This is one of the series’ most iconic sequences. It involves the Darkness Devil, which is one of the Primal Fears in CSM and represents the fear of darkness. Unlike other devils, the Darkness Devil isn’t inhibited by a contract. It is one of the first Primal Fears introduced in the series and has one of the coolest entrances.

Without uttering a word, it dismembers every character present in that moment, ripping off their arms and paralyzing them with fear. In a conversation with ScreenRant, the English voice actor for Denji teased the gravitas of the astronaut sequence in Chainsaw Man season 2, stating, “Without spoiling too much, I’ll just say—’astronauts.'” That scene will break the internet.”

Hell Devil

Hell and Hell Devil in Chainsaw Man manga (L-R) | Credit: VIZ Media

The Hell Devil plays a crucial role in the International Assassins arc that transports all the characters to Hell. It is first manifested by Santa Claus after she sacrifices four children. It is in Hell that the characters then meet the Darkness Devil. The Hell Devil is an abstract concept and has multiple forms. It first appears as a centaur with a burning body, then as a huge hand with six fingers.

Secondary Characters Appearing in Chainsaw Man Season 2

Apart from these five pivotal characters, CSM will also introduce a whole host of supporting characters and here’s a list of every one of them: