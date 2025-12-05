Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Digital Release Date Is Here

Summary:

Chainsaw Man’s Reze Arc lands digitally far earlier than expected.

Crunchyroll streaming release is expected in early 2026 after the PVOD window.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc digital release date.

2025 has been a successful year for anime on the big screen, but if you missed the theatrical run, we have some good news. Sony Pictures Entertainment is finally bringing the film to digital platforms. While Demon Slayer fans will still be waiting, you will soon be able to see Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc digitally much sooner than expected. Here’s what you need to know about its release.

When can you buy Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc?

💣 BOOM 💥



For the first time ever, the explosive anime event of Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc comes home. Sub and dub versions are available exclusively at your favorite Digital retailer Tuesday, Dec 9. #ChainsawManMovie pic.twitter.com/ZDU6isUnKT — Chainsaw Man EN (@Chainsaw_EN) December 5, 2025

You won’t have to wait until 2026 to witness Denji’s fight against Bomb Devil. The official social media handle of Chainsaw Man announced that the film will be available for purchase on digital retailers this Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in both subtitled and dubbed versions.

This is a surprisingly quick turnaround. Although typically, Sony and Crunchyroll take a little more time, four to five months in between, to release films digitally, this PVOD (Premium Video on Demand) launch is arriving only six weeks after the North American premiere.

RELATED:

You will find the movie on key platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and YouTube. Keep in mind that early access will come with a price tag. You should expect to pay anywhere between $19.99 and $29.99 to own it, or a bit less for a 48-hour rental.

When will Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc stream on Crunchyroll?

Reze vs. Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc | Credits: MAPPA

If you prefer waiting for it to land on your subscription service, you will need a bit more patience. At the time of writing, Crunchyroll has not announced an official streaming date. Based on their traditional window following a PVOD release, it is expected to arrive on the platform in early 2026.

RELATED:

Is Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc worth watching?

Of course, this is not a side story, but a direct continuation of the first season, which was loved by both critics and audiences. The film currently boasts a 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive 98% audience rating on the Popcornmeter.

With the Reze Arc crossing $174.5 million worldwide, the digital release marks a major milestone for Sony in a year where anime dominated the global box office.