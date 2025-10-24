Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc Ending Explained: Is He Really Dead?

Summary:

Reze’s shocking death leaves Denji heartbroken and many questioning if she’ll return.

The Reze Arc’s conclusion sets up the International Assassins Arc for Chainsaw Man Season 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc ending.

Love is not sweet but lethal in Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc. It feels like a slice-of-life romance anime when Denji meets the soft-voiced, emerald-eyed café girl, Reze. But what starts as a tender romance soon transitions into a bloody and fiery heartbreak. The Reze Arc movie adaptation is one of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s most emotional storylines, giving a brutal reminder that in Chainsaw Man, there’s always a price to pay for love.

Who Is Reze in Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc?

Reze as seen in Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc | Credits: Mappa

When you first look at Reze, she seems like an ideal girl next door; sweet, flirty, and genuinely drawn to Denji’s awkward charm. Their chemistry forms the emotional core of the film’s first half. However, she was just too good to be real, and we were hit with a brutal twist.

Reze is actually a Soviet spy and the hybrid host of the Bomb Devil, and her mission is to capture Denji to take the Chainsaw Devil’s heart. Alongside the Typhoon Devil, she unleashes large-scale destruction across the city.

Yet somewhere in the middle of her deception, something unexpected happens. She starts to fall for Denji. The girl trained to kill begins to hesitate. And in Chainsaw Man, hesitation usually means death.

RELATED:

Did Reze Really Love Denji?

Denji and Reze as seen in Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc | Credits: MAPPA

That’s the million-dollar question, and the answer is brutal. Reze’s early flirting with Denji was part of her mission, a calculated move to manipulate him. However, the longer she spends with him, the blurrier her motives become. She’s drawn to his innocence, his unfiltered honesty, and the way he sees her as more than just a weapon.

When Denji invites her to run away with him, she almost says yes. Torn between duty and desire, Reze misses her train. Her final words to Denji, “I never loved you,” feel like a lie she tells herself more than him. Because deep down, she did love him, just not soon enough to save them both.

The Final Showdown: Reze vs. Denji

Reze vs. Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc | Credits: MAPPA

The climax of Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc is pure, unadulterated chaos, delivered in MAPPA’s signature style. Denji and Beam go up against Reze and the Typhoon Devil in a beautifully animated sequence. The fight tears through the city and crashes into the sea, ending with Denji’s desperate attempt to stop Reze without killing her.

The only way he could pull that off was by drowning with her, since her powers wouldn’t work underwater. So, he chained her to himself and leapt into the sea. Beam managed to pull both Denji and Reze to a nearby shore.

Denji knew that the Public Safety Department would kill her instantly for the havoc she caused in the city. Therefore, he asked Reze to run away with him, but she refused.

Does Reze Die in Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc?

Reze as seen in Chainsaw Man | Credits: Mappa

Finally, Reze decides to meet up with Denji at their café; however, she’s ambushed by Makima. In one of the film’s most chilling scenes, Makima smiles faintly before ordering the Angel Devil to pierce Reze’s heart. In an instant, the girl who wanted to love, the soldier who longed for freedom, dies before she can take another step.

Denji never finds out. In the post-credit scene, he waits patiently at the café, holding a bouquet, oblivious that the girl he loves is gone. Power barges in with her usual chaos, but the damage is already done. Denji’s smile conceals a wound no chainsaw can heal.

Reze’s death, however, remains uncertain. Hybrids like her don’t die so easily, and Chainsaw Man’s unpredictability leaves the door open for her return. Now it’s up to Tatsuki Fujimoto whether or not he wants to bring her back.

How the Reze Arc Sets Up Chainsaw Man Season 2

Makima as seen in Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc | Credits: MAPPA

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc doesn’t end in heartbreak but rather sets the stage for the blood-soaked road ahead. The ending of the film directly connects to the International Assassins Arc, which will be adapted in Chainsaw Man Season 2.

Following Reze’s failed mission, Makima warns Denji that more killers will come for him. Assassins from every corner of the world, such as Quanxi of China, the American brothers bound to the Skin Devil, and the eerie Santa Claus from Germany, are all on their way to Japan. His fight with Reze was just the beginning.

Season 2 will shift from bittersweet love to relentless survival, as Makima’s real motives come to light. The final act of the film, where Denji’s fight is broadcast across the globe, makes him a target for every contract-bound killer looking to get their hands on the Chainsaw Devil’s powers.

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc

Reze was more than just an enemy; she was a reflection of Denji’s loneliness. Both were pawns, used by forces they barely understood. And maybe that’s what makes her death so devastating: it’s not just her end but the death of Denji’s brief hope for a normal life.

Whether she actually loved him or not, Reze changed Denji forever. Her story leaves behind emotional scars that will echo through Chainsaw Man Season 2. Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc is now showing in U.S. theaters starting October 24, 2025.