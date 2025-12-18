Home » Puzzles » Charge – Crossword Clue Answers

Charge – Crossword Clue Answers

by akshita sharma
written by akshita sharma 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Charge, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

Charge – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Charge.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersEND, RAM, SUE, LAW, BEG, BID, RUN, JOB, CUT, FEE, FLY, LAY, ASK, RAP, TAB
4 LettersBANG, HIRE, LADE, PART, NEED, BEAT, TELL, BILL, FINE, WORD, RULE, CALL, HINT, WANT, TAKE, BOMB, BEEF, DUTY, BITE, WAGE, FARE, LEVY, CARE, COST, TASK, FILL, RATE, OATH, ONUS, XQSE, ATNO, GOAT, LOAD, RUSH, TOLL, WARD
5 LettersTERMS, SHARE, FORCE, PLACE, ORDER, RIGHT, SHOOT, POWER, HURRY, HOUSE, CLAIM, CREST, RULES, PLEAD, OUGHT, BLAME, PUTIN, TRUST, CHASE, PIECE, ROUND, CARGO, RUNAT, PRICE, DEBIT, LUNGE, SETAT, STORM
6 LettersCREDIT, ARREST, PIERCE, QUEEZE, DECREE, AMOUNT, IONIZE, ACCUSE, FILLUP, RUSHAT, INDICT, COMEAT, IMPUTE, ALLEGE, ASSESS, ATTACK, BARREL, FIREUP, ONRUSH, TARIFF, TILTAT
7 LettersCONTEST, EXPENSE, IMPEACH, ASSAULT, ARRAIGN, ACCUSAL, COMMAND, CUSTODY
8 LettersENERGIZE, REPROACH, TUTELAGE
10 LettersIMPUTATION, ACCUSATION, ALLEGATION
15 LettersELECTRICALBOOST, JURYINSTRUCTION, VISATRANSACTION

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

I'm Akshita Sharma, a content writer who loves learning new things. She enjoys creating crossword puzzle answers and discovering something new every day through content writing.

You may also like

Frozen Reindeer – Crossword Clue Answers

Incredulity – Crossword Clue Answers

Anxiety – Crossword Clue Answers

Tear To Bits – Crossword Clue Answers

Half Man Half Goat – Crossword Clue Answers

Two Toed Sloth – Crossword Clue Answers

Miso Soup Mushroom – Crossword Clue Answers

Botch – Crossword Clue Answers

Naoh Chemical Name – Crossword Clue Answers

Sound Check – Crossword Clue Answers