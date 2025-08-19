Chasca vs Mualani: Best Character to Summon in Genshin Impact 5.8

Chasca and Mualani return to Genshin Impact’s gacha banners during the second half of the ongoing 5.8 update. Both of them are 5-star damage dealers who are quite capable in their own right. While the former is an Anemo Bow character who specializes in ranged combat, the latter is a Hydro Catalyst-user with high mobility and damage ceiling. Considering it can be a difficult choice to decide which of the two characters to summon, we have compared both Chasca and Mualani in Genshin Impact to help you determine whom to pick.w

Is Chasca Worth Summoning in Genshin Impact 5.8?

Yes, Chasca is an amazing damage dealer in the current meta of Genshin Impact and can be an amazing addition to your account. As a Bow-user, she specializes in ranged combat. You can use her Elemental Skill to enter flying mode and then target the enemies with your bullets from a safe distance. Furthermore, her kit enables her to modify the elements of her Anemo bullets based on the presence of Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, and Electro characters on her team. This means she isn’t restricted to only dealing Anemo damage.

Apart from that, Chasca is also a great character for exploration, especially in Natlan. You can use her to fly to tricky places and travel faster.

However, there are some downsides to Chasca as well. She is quite vulnerable to attacks when flying, and any projectile attack can easily interrupt her gameplay. As such, she heavily relies on Shielders. Furthermore, her damage scaling isn’t as high as the top-tier characters. Therefore, while she can clear all the in-game content easily, the damage number may not be as high as units like Mavuika or Skirk.

Advantages of Chasca

Ranged gameplay that protects her from incoming melee attacks.

Able to deal damage of either Hydro, Cryo, Pyro, or Electro elements and swirl it.

Flexibility to fit into many team comps.

The ability to fly is useful for exploration.

Strong Constellations that improve damage output upon unlocking.

F2P friendly with good 4-star weapon options.

Disadvantages of Chasca

Struggles against several enemies as her AoE output is weak.

Requires a Shielder for protection against ranged attacks.

Not suitable to be paired with other Anemo, Geo, or Dendro characters.

Lower damage ceiling than top-tier DPS.

Is Mualani Worth Summoning in Genshin Impact 5.8?

Mualani’s gameplay revolves around her surfing ability, where you have to quickly surf past the enemies to apply a mark on them. Once you have applied three marks, you can use the Normal Attack to deal a huge bout of damage. When paired with Pyro Sub-DPS characters like Mavuika and Xiangling, who can enable the Vaporize reaction, the damage output of Mualani becomes significant enough to nuke most overworld enemies. Moreover, the high mobility her kit offers lets you evade incoming damage and quickly escape tricky situations with relative ease.

You will also find Mualani to be quite useful in exploration. You can use her surfing ability to move across water bodies easily and even travel over Spiritways. Additionally, she also displays the locations of Natlan’s local specialities on the mini-map.

Advantages of Mualani

Capable of dealing high HP-scaling damage.

Extremely powerful in team comps built to trigger the Vaporize reaction.

Highly mobile with significant maneuverability.

High damage ceiling.

Allows travel over water.

Able to mark Natlan’s local specialities.

F2P friendly with good 4-star weapon options.

Disadvantages of Mualani

Requires a properly built team to set up for high damage numbers.

Not suitable for non-Vaporize team comps.

Clunky and repetitive gameplay that may be unappealing to some.

Final Verdict: Chasca vs Mualani in Genshin Impact 5.8

Based on the above details, if you have neither characters and are looking for a reliable Main DPS, you should pick Mualani. She can pair well with the free character, Xiangling, to deal significant damage to your enemies and will ensure you can get through even the toughest of challenges.

However, if you already own several strong damage dealers and are looking to explore a fresh playstyle, Chasca may be the way to go. She offers a fresh gameplay that lets you engage in combat from a fresh perspective. Moreover, the flexibility she offers ensures you never feel too restricted when it comes to team building with her.