ChatGPT Can Now See and Talk to You: Advanced Voice Mode with Video Launched

OpenAI’s 12 Days of OpenAI campaign continues and today marks the Day 6. Today, OpenAI unveiled Advanced voice mode with Video feature which means now ChatGPT can not only listen you, but also can see you. Here’s what it really mean:

What’s Advanced Voice Mode with Video

First introduced in May, Advanced Voice Mode now supports live video conversations, allowing users to start a video chat with ChatGPT at the tap of a button. You can even switch between the front and rear camera seamlessly during the chat.

This feature lets you show objects to ChatGPT to find out details about it. For example, you can display ingredients to get recipe suggestions or snap a picture of a clothing tag to receive guidance on washing machine settings.

Beyond using the camera, you can also upload photos, take new ones, or even share your screen during the voice chat. This opens up possibilities like troubleshooting apps, replying to messages, or identifying what’s on your screen. In one demo, ChatGPT helped craft a witty response to a friend asking about becoming a professional mall Santa.

ChatGPT also comes with short-term memory for video interactions. During a demo, OpenAI’s Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil introduced the AI to his colleagues, and ChatGPT remembered everyone’s names, even noting festive accessories like reindeer antlers and Santa hats.

Interestingly, this announcement closely follows Google’s reveal of Project Astra during the Gemini 2.0 launch just yesterday. However, Astra is still in the testing phase, OpenAI is already rolling out the feature globally this week for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users. Education and Enterprise customers will receive access next year.

Bonus: Santa Voice with a British Accent

OpenAI introduced a Santa voice for Advanced Voice Mode to celebrate the holiday season. This voice is available worldwide until the end of December and adds a fun and festive touch to ChatGPT interactions. Kids and adults alike can enjoy talking to Santa, asking questions about his life at the North Pole, or even seeking advice on maintaining a festive beard.