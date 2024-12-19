ChatGPT Expands “Work with Apps”: More Apps, Search, and Voice Integration

Day 11 of OpenAI’s 12 Days of OpenAI is all about integrating ChatGPT with other apps on your system. Let’s dive into the details.



OpenAI’s Chief Product Lead, Kevin, opened the livestream by emphasizing that ChatGPT is evolving to become more “agentic.” In simpler terms, it’s no longer just here to answer questions but to actively perform tasks on your behalf. Today’s updates are key steps toward that goal.

Enhancements to “Work with Apps”

The Work with Apps feature was introduced last month, allowing the ChatGPT desktop app to interact with other compatible apps like VS Code, XCode, TextEdit, iTerm 2 and Terminal. This means ChatGPT can access and understand context from these apps and provide suggestions or code without needing you to copy and paste.

To use a compatible app, ensure it’s running. Then, in the ChatGPT chat bar, click the Work With Apps button and select the app you want to connect. You can connect multiple apps simultaneously, and ChatGPT will process content from all connected apps. A banner above the chat bar indicates the active apps.

What’s New?

Today, OpenAI expanded the capabilities and app support for this feature:

New Supported Apps : in addition to the previously supported apps mentioned above, ChatGPT can now work with a wide range of code editors and terminals, including Code Insiders, VSCodium, Cursor, Windsurf, Android Studio, IntelliJ, PyCharm, WebStorm, PHPStorm, CLion, Rider, RubyMine, AppCode, GoLand, DataGrip, iTerm, Warp, Prompt, and more.



: in addition to the previously supported apps mentioned above, ChatGPT can now work with a wide range of code editors and terminals, including Code Insiders, VSCodium, Cursor, Windsurf, Android Studio, IntelliJ, PyCharm, WebStorm, PHPStorm, CLion, Rider, RubyMine, AppCode, GoLand, DataGrip, iTerm, Warp, Prompt, and more. Text Editors Integration : ChatGPT will now also work with text editors like Apple Notes, Notion, TextEdit, and Quip. Similar to code editors, ChatGPT can access the full context of the open pane, not just what’s visible on the screen. Additionally, if you highlight a part of the text, ChatGPT will focus on your selection to generate a suggestion.



: ChatGPT will now also work with text editors like Apple Notes, Notion, TextEdit, and Quip. Similar to code editors, ChatGPT can access the full context of the open pane, not just what’s visible on the screen. Additionally, if you highlight a part of the text, ChatGPT will focus on your selection to generate a suggestion. Search Integration : The “Work with Apps” feature now integrates with ChatGPT’s search functionality. You can highlight a section of your text and ask ChatGPT to find more information or fact-check it. ChatGPT will search online and provide results with clear citations.



: The “Work with Apps” feature now integrates with ChatGPT’s search functionality. You can highlight a section of your text and ask ChatGPT to find more information or fact-check it. ChatGPT will search online and provide results with clear citations. Voice Interaction: Advanced Voice Mode now works seamlessly with “Work with Apps.” Instead of typing, you can speak to ChatGPT about your code or text. During the demo, ChatGPT, using Santa’s voice, helped refine a holiday party setlist by catching errors like “Freezy the Snowman” instead of “Frosty the Snowman.”

The Work with Apps feature is available for ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers. Mac users can access all these updates by simply updating their ChatGPT app. For Windows users, the feature is coming soon, though no exact release date has been announced.

What’s Next?

With Day 11 wrapped up, there’s just one day left in the “12 Days of OpenAI.” While there are many rumors, from DALL-E 3 to GPT-4.5, we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see how OpenAI wraps things up. However, Kevin did tease that there’s some big news coming tomorrow.