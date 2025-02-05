ChatGPT for WhatsApp Just Got a Major Upgrade – Here Are 3 New Features

Open AI’s ChatGPT gets three new features on WhatsApp.

You can now send images and voice messages to the AI chatbot.

You can also sign into your ChatGPT account on WhatsApp to get all the additional features of your paid account.

ChatGPT has become a go-to tool for everything from quick questions to creative brainstorming. And now, it’s getting even easier to access with its integration into multiple apps. Since December, ChatGPT has been available on WhatsApp, but it was limited to text. That’s changing in a big way.

OpenAI is rolling out a major upgrade that makes the WhatsApp version of ChatGPT much more powerful by bringing it almost in line with the full app and web experience. You can now use images and voice notes to chat with ChatGPT right within WhatsApp, plus link your account for a more personalized experience.

Send Images and Voice Notes to ChatGPT on WhatsApp

ChatGPT on WhatsApp brings three major enhancements: image input, voice notes, and account linking. Let’s break down each one:

1. Image Input

You can now simply send an image to ChatGPT on WhatsApp, and it will process it and respond with text. Think of it like uploading a photo to the ChatGPT, similar to a website or app, but way more convenient. This is because you’ll have full-fledged ChatGPT features directly into your WhatsApp so you don’t need to navigate to a separate app which takes up more space or open a website.

Imagine you’re at the grocery store and see a vegetable you’ve never seen before. You can snap a picture and directly send it to ChatGPT on WhatsApp and ask, “What is this, and how do I cook it?”

2. Voice Notes

Sometimes typing just isn’t practical. Maybe you’re going somewhere and your hands are full. Now, you can send voice notes to ChatGPT on WhatsApp. Just record your question or request, send it off, and ChatGPT will convert your speech to text and respond accordingly.

For example, let’s say you’re planning a dinner with friends and craving some delicious sushi. Instead of typing out a long message to your group chat trying to decide on a restaurant, you can send a quick voice note to ChatGPT on WhatsApp: “Recommend a good sushi restaurant (Your city) that’s not too expensive and has good reviews.”

3. Account Linking

You can now link your existing ChatGPT account (whether it’s the free version or a paid subscription like Plus or Pro) directly to WhatsApp. This means you can get all the perks of your account into WhatsApp. ChatGPT will remember your past conversations, your preferences, and everything related to your account. It’s like having a personalized AI assistant.

Moreover, if you’re on a paid plan, you’ll get the benefits of your subscription right within WhatsApp, including things like higher usage limits. So you don’t need to switch between apps to use the features that require an account.

How to Connect with ChatGPT on WhatsApp

Connecting with ChatGPT on WhatsApp is quite easy. Simply add the official ChatGPT phone number to your contacts. Save 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) to your phone’s contact list, just as you would for any other contact. Once you’ve done that, open WhatsApp and refresh your contacts list if necessary.

ChatGPT will be in your contacts ready to chat with. Open a conversation with the ChatGPT contact, and you can begin interacting using text, images, and voice notes.

Alternatively, you can scan the QR code below to connect with ChatGPT on WhatsApp instantly. No need to save contact manually.

Scan the QR code for ChatGPT on WhatsApp

These new ChatGPT features on WhatsApp are rolling out now. The image and voice note capabilities are live and should be available to all users. So, if you’ve already added the ChatGPT contact, try sending an image or voice note. The account linking feature will be live later today. Just make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed. Stay tuned for more updates!