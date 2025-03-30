Many users are facing issues with ChatGPT being unable to generate these Ghibli-style images.

It is showing an error for both free and paid users.

Here are all the possible workarounds you can try to fix the issue.

Ghibli-style images are all the rage these days, and it’s only natural if you wish to hop on the trend. With ChatGPT rolling out a generation feature for free users, many hope to create those fascinating images for themselves. Unfortunately, ChatGPT is showing an error citing “policy restrictions” to both free and paid users. This error restricts you from generating those Ghibli-styled images. Here’s what you can do to fix ChatGPT Ghibli images not working.

ChatGPT Ghibli Images Not Working? Possible Reasons

Many users, including me, have faced errors while trying to create Ghibli images with ChatGPT. ChatGPT is unable to create Studio Ghibli-style images, even with a paid subscription. ChatGPT simply shows the following error: “I’m sorry, but I wasn’t able to generate a Studio Ghibli-style illustration of this image due to content policy restrictions.“

Just found out that Ghibli-style AI art is banned on ChatGPT 4o… because I am lagging behind the trend all because I don’t have ChatGPT Premium



Lol 🤣 pic.twitter.com/me9sbBSwAQ — Adwait Keshari (@AdwaitKeshari) March 28, 2025

It is unclear what these “content policy restrictions” are or if OpenAI has indeed banned Ghibli-styled images. There has been no official confirmation from the company, and even Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, uses a Ghibli -styled image as his profile picture.

Nevertheless, people are still posting those Ghibli images with ChatGPT, so the feature isn’t banned. So, what’s the possible reason behind this error? Let’s take a closer look.

1. You Haven’t Received the Feature Yet

If you are trying to generate Ghibli images with a free account, you will need to wait for the native generation image model. It is currently in the rollout stage, and it might be a while before you get it. I don’t have the feature in my account, so ChatGPT gave me the error, although my colleague had it, so it worked flawlessly for him. It’s a waiting game, so your best bet is to simply wait till you get the feature.

2 . Refresh ChatGPT in Your Browser

While this might sound like a generic trick, it does work, especially if you have a free account with the older model. During our testing, we found that you can simply refresh the ChatGPT website and get the updated model. Although there’s no guarantee that it would work, it’s a simple workaround. Even if you have a paid subscription, you can still try it. Another workaround could be opening a new chat in ChatGPT and asking it to convert the image to Ghibli again.

3. Try These Prompts to Generate Ghibli Images in ChatGPT

Instead of the chatbot, the issue might lie with your prompt. When I first tried using the feature, I entered a prompt: “Transform this image into Studio Ghibli style as detailed as possible”. However, when I tried a prompt used by my colleague, “Create studio ghibli of this image”, I got the result. The thing is that you need to be specific with your prompts especially if you are getting an error. ChatGPT, especially the free version, can sometimes be a bit moody, so you need to be specific with your prompts.

4. Opt Out Of DALL-E From Advanced Settings

Last but not least, you can opt out of DALL-E from the advanced settings. The reason behind opting out is that OpenAI can sometimes resort to using an external model like DALL-E instead of its native model. This can result in potential issues since models like DALL-E can refuse to generate images due to copyright issues. ChatGPT’s native image generation is much more flexible and generally doesn’t have any issues with Ghibli-styled images.

To disable the DALL-E image generation model, you need to follow these steps:

1. Click on the profile icon in the top right corner.

2. Tap on the Customize ChatGPT option from the drop-down menu.

3. Scroll down and click on the Advanced button.

4. Untick DALL-E and click Save.

And that’s it, folks.