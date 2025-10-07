ChatGPT Now Connects to Third Party Apps: Here’s How It Works

OpenAI has announced a new AppsSDK that lets ChatGPT connect to third-party apps.

You can now use apps like Spotify, Canva, and Booking.com within the chatbot.

It is available to all users, including those on the free tier outside of the EU.

ChatGPT is undoubtedly one of the most popular chatbots available, and it’s now gaining a major new feature. You can now use your favourite apps such as Spotify, Canva, Figma, and Zillow. The company has announced a new Apps SDK that lets developer connect their apps to the AI platform. Here’s how the integration will work.

You Can Now Use Third-Party Apps Like Spotify And Canva Within ChatGPT

The new Apps SDK unveiled at OpenAI’s DevDay event lets users switch between various apps and websites within the chatbot. This means you can now get personalized Spotify music recommendations right within the chatbot.

ChatGPT will open Spotify within your app and provide recommendations based on your mood, themes, and topics. So, if you are looking to curate a playlist for a friend or want a podcast recommendation, ChatGPT is your best bet.

When you tap on a track, it will redirect you to the Spotify app, letting you listen directly from there. This feature is available for both free and premium users alike.

Other notable mentions in the first set of apps include Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Expedia, Figma, and Fillow. For instance, you can design a poster on Canva and even make changes to it based on your text prompts. Similarly, you can ask Coursera in ChatGPT for recommendations for new courses.

While you can enquire Zillow about real estate, such as the best two-bedroom houses to stay in Orlando, etc. It will show you details of these properties with their prices and photos.

Apps in ChatGPT will be available to all users outside the EU, irrespective of their usage plans. The company has promised availability in more regions with more pilot partners later this year.

How to Use Apps In ChatGPT?

Using these apps in ChatGPT is pretty simple. Just open a chat and ask the chatbot the name of the app available. For instance, “Make a playlist in Spotify for a party this weekend,” and it will fire up Spotify within the chat.

Do note that you need to connect your relevant account when you use the app for the first time. Also, ChatGPT can suggest apps that are relevant to the conversation. These apps will be available on iOS, Android, as well as the web app.