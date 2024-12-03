ChatGPT’s Create Tab Suddenly Goes Missing for Many Users

Recently, some ChatGPT users have noticed a puzzling change. The Create tab—essential for building custom GPTs—has vanished without a warning. This sudden disappearance has left many confused, especially those who relied on the feature to create custom GPTs. Is it a bug or has OpenAI decided to discontinue the feature?

What is Custom GPT and Create Tab?

For those unfamiliar, Custom GPTs are personalized versions of ChatGPT available for ChatGPT Plus users. You can fine-tune your custom GPTs for specific tasks. Examples include serving as a language tutor, providing technical support, or adopting a unique personality.

The Create tab helped users create these custom GPTs. It provided an easy-to-use chat interface where users could add instructions, upload files, and shape their GPTs exactly how they wanted.

Create Tab is Gone: Now What?

Since the Create tab went missing, users have been forced to rely on the Configure tab to make Custom GPTs. While “Configure” still lets you personalize your GPT, it’s not the same experience. The biggest shortcoming is the absence of Conversational Guidance.

The Create tab made customization intuitive by offering prompts and step-by-step guidance, ensuring nothing was overlooked. It asked helpful questions like, “How should I reply?” and “What topics should I avoid?”—making it easy for newcomers to craft their GPTs without getting lost. In contrast, the Configure option lacks this user-friendly walkthrough, leaving users to input all the settings manually. This can be daunting and overwhelming for those unfamiliar with the customization process

Before with Create and Configure Tabs With only Configure Tab

Another notable drawback is the inability to provide precise prompts to generate the profile image for your custom GPT. Users are now limited to either accepting whatever image is auto-generated or uploading their own photo.

Why Did OpenAI Remove the Create Tab?

So, why is the Create tab missing in ChatGPT? Unfortunately, OpenAI hasn’t provided any official information yet. Some users believe it could be a bug, while others think it might be part of an ongoing update or change in UI leading to a change in how users create custom GPTs. There are also speculations that it might be a temporary issue, and the feature might return soon.

But for now, one thing is clear—the “Create” tab is missing for many users leaving a gap not easily filled by the existing “Configure” option.