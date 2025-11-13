If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Cheat or betray, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Cheat or betray – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Cheat or betray

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters CON, GYP, RAT, PAN, RAP, GIP 4 Letters WALK, SCAM, DUPE, VERB, BILK, BURN, CRIB, FLAM, GULL, HOSE, REAM, ROOK, SKIN, BLAR, FOOL, MOCK, SELL, HATE, DARE 5 Letters TRICK, BLUFF, CHEAT, RATON, STRAY, COZEN, FUDGE, HOCUS, STING, BROME, CROSS, MULCT, QUACK, BLAME, REBEL, KNOCK, BRAND, CUTUP, FRAUD 6 Letters SEDUCE, RAMBLE, ENTICE, SCYTHE, HOCKEY, SQUEAK, BETRAY, SNITCH, SNATCH, INFORM, DISOWN, DEBUNK, DELUDE, DERIDE, CHISEL, CONMAN, DIDDLE, EUCHRE, FIDDLE, ANTLER, ISOLDE, SQUEAL, ACCUSE, DONATE, TATTLE, DERATE, PILFER, UNMASK, BUCKLE, REVEAL, DANDLE, LADDIE, DOCTOR, BEFOOL, FIBBED, STROVE, DESERT, EXPOSE, HUMBUG, TELLON, DECEIT, REGRET, REFUSE, FINGER 7 Letters DECEIVE, SELLOUT, TWOTIME, MEANDER, BEGUILE, DEFRAUD, COZENER, DOOUTOF, FLEECER, SHYSTER, SNOOKER, SWINDLE, INVEIGH, CENSURE, GRUMBLE 8 Letters BACKSTAB, BLACKLEG, DISCLOSE, DECEIVER, SWINDLER, TWOTIMER, EXECRATE, REPROACH, BELITTLE, DEROGATE, HOODWINK, DOOOUTOF 9 Letters OVERREACH, RUNAROUND, CASTIGATE, CRITICIZE, FINDFAULT, TRICKSTER 10 Letters DOUBLEDEAL, VICTIMIZER, DISAPPOINT, DEPRECIATE, EXCORIATE, NOTPLAYAIR 11 Letters DOUBLECROSS, PEREGRINATE, NOTPLAYFAIR, SHORTCHANGE 12 Letters TAKEFORARIDE, BENDTHERULES 13 Letters STABINTHEBACK, DOUBLECROSSED, DOUBLECROSSES 14 Letters DOUBLECROSSING 16 Letters SELLDOWNTHERIVER

