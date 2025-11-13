Home » Puzzles » Cheat or betray – Crossword Clue Answers

Cheat or betray – Crossword Clue Answers

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Cheat or betray, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Cheat or betray – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Cheat or betray

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersCON, GYP, RAT, PAN, RAP, GIP
4 LettersWALK, SCAM, DUPE, VERB, BILK, BURN, CRIB, FLAM, GULL, HOSE, REAM, ROOK, SKIN, BLAR, FOOL, MOCK, SELL, HATE, DARE
5 LettersTRICK, BLUFF, CHEAT, RATON, STRAY, COZEN, FUDGE, HOCUS, STING, BROME, CROSS, MULCT, QUACK, BLAME, REBEL, KNOCK, BRAND, CUTUP, FRAUD
6 LettersSEDUCE, RAMBLE, ENTICE, SCYTHE, HOCKEY, SQUEAK, BETRAY, SNITCH, SNATCH, INFORM, DISOWN, DEBUNK, DELUDE, DERIDE, CHISEL, CONMAN, DIDDLE, EUCHRE, FIDDLE, ANTLER, ISOLDE, SQUEAL, ACCUSE, DONATE, TATTLE, DERATE, PILFER, UNMASK, BUCKLE, REVEAL, DANDLE, LADDIE, DOCTOR, BEFOOL, FIBBED, STROVE, DESERT, EXPOSE, HUMBUG, TELLON, DECEIT, REGRET, REFUSE, FINGER
7 LettersDECEIVE, SELLOUT, TWOTIME, MEANDER, BEGUILE, DEFRAUD, COZENER, DOOUTOF, FLEECER, SHYSTER, SNOOKER, SWINDLE, INVEIGH, CENSURE, GRUMBLE
8 LettersBACKSTAB, BLACKLEG, DISCLOSE, DECEIVER, SWINDLER, TWOTIMER, EXECRATE, REPROACH, BELITTLE, DEROGATE, HOODWINK, DOOOUTOF
9 LettersOVERREACH, RUNAROUND, CASTIGATE, CRITICIZE, FINDFAULT, TRICKSTER
10 LettersDOUBLEDEAL, VICTIMIZER, DISAPPOINT, DEPRECIATE, EXCORIATE, NOTPLAYAIR
11 LettersDOUBLECROSS, PEREGRINATE, NOTPLAYFAIR, SHORTCHANGE
12 LettersTAKEFORARIDE, BENDTHERULES
13 LettersSTABINTHEBACK, DOUBLECROSSED, DOUBLECROSSES
14 LettersDOUBLECROSSING
16 LettersSELLDOWNTHERIVER

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Official Text – Crossword Clue Answers

Join Together – Crossword Clue Answers

Shapeless mass of soft food – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For November 13, 2025

All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (November 13, 2025)

High Spirits – Crossword Clue Answers

Those In Charge – Crossword Clue Answers

Cassis Cocktail – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 13,...

“Down to Earth (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November...