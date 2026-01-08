Home » Puzzles » Chess Pieces That Can Capture en Passant – Crossword Clue Answers

Chess Pieces That Can Capture en Passant – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Chess Pieces That Can Capture en Passant, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Chess Pieces That Can Capture en Passant – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Chess Pieces That Can Capture en Passant.

  • 4 letters – PAWN

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Chess Pieces That Can Capture en Passant. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersASS, ASA
4 LettersPAWN, OBIT, YEAS, STAT, DROP
5 LettersPAWNS, TAKEN, CHESS, NODAT, TUTOR, DEATH
6 LettersREPOSE, OBRIEN, CHANCE, ALLUDE
7 LettersTEARGAS, ELEGIST
8 LettersEPITRITE, CASUALLY, VICTORIA, PAVEMENT, LETSDROP, OBITUARY, ELAPSING
9 LettersCELESTIAL, ALLUDEDTO, TOUCHEDON, TOUCHUPON
10 LettersPAWNHANDLE, CHESSBOARD
12 LettersINCIDENTALLY
14 LettersANTIDEPRESSANT, REARVIEWMIRROR
16 LettersINCONNECTIONWITH

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

Athletic Shorts Fabric – Crossword Clue Answers

A Perfectionist May Take Great Ones – Crossword Clue Answers

Companions – Crossword Clue Answers

Morning Times – Crossword Clue Answers

Coat You Might Apply with a Brush – Crossword Clue...

Killers of the Flower Moon – Crossword Clue Answers

Royal Headband – Crossword Clue Answers

Non Existence – Crossword Clue Answers

Octordle #1446 Hints And Answers Today: January 9, 2026

NYT Wordle #1665 Hints, Answers Today – January 9, 2026