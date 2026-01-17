If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Chickpea Curry, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Chickpea Curry – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Chickpea Curry.

11 letters – CHANAMASALA

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Chickpea Curry. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 27 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters IDO, DAL, POD, MAG 4 Letters IDOS, GRAM, EAST, BEAN, SEED 5 Letters TOGUP, PULSE, CHANA, PEACH, PASTA, HUMUS, CHOLE, INDIA 6 Letters LEGUME, HUMMUS, PASTAS, HUMBUG, STOWED, CHANNA 7 Letters BESTMAN, INCROWD, FELAFEL, FALAFEL, CHIANTI, DOUBLES 8 Letters FAVABEAN, CHICKPEA, GARBANZO, DESCENDS, TASHREEB 9 Letters DREAMGOWN, BUNNYCHOW 11 Letters CHANAMASALA, CHOLEMASALA 12 Letters CHIKONDAMOYO 27 Letters DOUBLECHOCOLATEBREADPUDDING

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.