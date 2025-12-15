If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Chinese Philosopher, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Chinese Philosopher – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Chinese Philosopher.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters DLI, LAO, TZU, TSE, TZE, MDI, TAO, LIN 4 Letters IIOI, ODER, ABYE 5 Letters PARTY, APLIB, GUILT, LAOZI 6 Letters MYCALE, LAOTSE, LAOTZU, THROAT, LAOTZU, SUNTZU, YIJING, TAOISM, ICHING, HOCHAN 7 Letters PLATAEA, TEDCRUZ, TAOISTS, MENCIUS, STUDIED 8 Letters ANALECTS 9 Letters CONFUCIUS, NIETZSCHE, DEDUCIBLE 10 Letters PATRICKROY, PYTHAGORAS 12 Letters CONFUCIANISM 15 Letters JUPITERSYMPHONY, NEOCONFUCIANISM 16 Letters BRIDLINGTOGETHER

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.