Chophouse Order – Crossword Clue Answers

5 letters – TBONE

TBONE 6 letters – STEAKS

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ALE, RIB 4 Letters EATS, RARE, WELL, RIBS, LEAN, ETTA 5 Letters FILET, STEAK, TBONE, ONION, STRIP 6 Letters STEAKS, TBONES, RIBEYE 8 Letters PRIMERIB, SPARERIB, WELLDONE, RIBSTEAK 10 Letters SKIRTSTEAK, SWISSSTEAK, TBONESTEAK, STRIPSTEAK, MEDIUMWELL, MEDIUMRARE, TOPSIRLOIN 11 Letters FILETMIGNON 12 Letters TEEBONESTEAK, NEWYORKSTRIP 13 Letters CHATEAUBRIAND, PRIMERIBROAST 14 Letters DELMONICOSTEAK 15 Letters THICKJUICYSTEAK, MEDIUMRARESTEAK

