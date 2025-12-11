If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Church Calendar, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Church Calendar – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Church Calendar.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters 19 4 Letters ORDO, ROTA, LENT, FAST, DATE 5 Letters ORDOS, FEAST, NONES 6 Letters ADVENT, EASTER, SUNDAY, MORMON, CHURCH 7 Letters HOLYDAY, STERDAY 8 Letters CALENDAR, TOMORROW, TREWSDAY, MONTREAL, JANUARY7 9 Letters INNOCENTS, PENTECOST, HEVENSDAY, THREESDAY, YOMKIPPUR 10 Letters DECEMBER19 11 Letters NEWYEARSEVE, IDESOFMARCH, JOSEPHSMITH 12 Letters ASHWEDNESDAY 13 Letters TRINITYSUNDAY, MORMONFOREMAN 14 Letters SALTLAKECITYUT 19 Letters SEVENTHDAYADVENTIST 20 Letters FEBRUARY14SINCE496AD

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue.