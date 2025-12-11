Home » Puzzles » Church Calendar – Crossword Clue Answers

Church Calendar – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Church Calendar, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Church Calendar.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 13 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
2 Letters19
4 LettersORDO, ROTA, LENT, FAST, DATE
5 LettersORDOS, FEAST, NONES
6 LettersADVENT, EASTER, SUNDAY, MORMON, CHURCH
7 LettersHOLYDAY, STERDAY
8 LettersCALENDAR, TOMORROW, TREWSDAY, MONTREAL, JANUARY7
9 LettersINNOCENTS, PENTECOST, HEVENSDAY, THREESDAY, YOMKIPPUR
10 LettersDECEMBER19
11 LettersNEWYEARSEVE, IDESOFMARCH, JOSEPHSMITH
12 LettersASHWEDNESDAY
13 LettersTRINITYSUNDAY, MORMONFOREMAN
14 LettersSALTLAKECITYUT
19 LettersSEVENTHDAYADVENTIST
20 LettersFEBRUARY14SINCE496AD

