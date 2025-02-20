Circle to Search Finally Arrives on iPhone But With a Catch: Here’s How to Use It

Circle To Search has been a godsend for Android users, allowing them to look up anything by drawing a circle over it. Whether you wish to find a product in a viral reel or find a recipe for a food item, it’s a really handy feature. If you have been jealous of your Android friends, we have some great news for you. Google has finally brought Circle to Search for iPhone users (well, sort of). Here’s how to use Circle to Search on iPhone.

Using Circle to Search on Chrome and Google App on iOS

Google announced earlier today the Circle to Search feature for Google and Chrome apps on iOS. Despite the company calling it Search Screen With Google Lens, it’s essentially Circle to Search just like you have seen on those Samsung Galaxy phones.

Just like Circle to Search, you can use this feature to perform a quick reverse search on almost anything on your screen while reading an article or watching a video. Simply draw a circle around whatever you want to learn more about to perform a search. It also saves you from the hassle of taking a screenshot or opening another tab to perform Circle to Search.

The only catch is that, unlike Samsung Galaxy phones, it is only available within the Google and Chrome apps on iOS. Google is rolling out the update for both apps starting this week on iOS.

How to Use Circle to Search in Chrome

To use Circle to Search on iPhone within the Chrome app, follow these steps:

Open the Chrome on your iPhone. Tap on three-dot menu and choose the Search Screen with Google Lens option. Now you can simply circle or tap on an object to perform a visual search.

Google has added a Lens icon next to the address bar to make it easier to search for things.

How to Use Circle to Search on Google App

If for some reason, you prefer to use the Google app instead of Chrome on iOS, here is how you can use the Circle to Search feature:

Open the Google app on your iPhone. Similar to Chrome, when you are reading any article to watching a video, just open the three-dot menu. Select the Search this screen option and make a circle or tap on an image to do a reverse visual search.

Google to Show AI Overviews More Often in Visual Search

If you are a prolific Googler, then you must have come across the AI Overview feature. Powered by advanced LLM models, it can provide answers to your queries without the need to endlessly scroll through multiple results.

Google has revealed that these AI Overviews will be visible more often during visual searches such as using Circle to Search or Google Lens. This will help you get more info on the things that you are looking.

The company claims that AI Overview for Visual Search is coming to Android too. It will roll out this week for English users in countries where AI overview is available. Furthermore, Google promises that users will also see the feature on desktop devices in Chrome.