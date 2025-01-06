Circular Ring 2 at CES 2025: Smart Ring That Measures Itself (and Your Heart)

Smart rings became a major wearable trend in 2024, with Samsung launching its Galaxy Ring and brands like Ultrahuman and Oura introducing updated models. Circular, which launched its first smart ring three years ago, has re-entered the spotlight with the announcement of its second-generation model, the Circular Ring 2.

Say Goodbye to Sizing Kits!

Unveiled at CES 2025, the Circular Ring 2 offers features comparable to the Galaxy Ring and Oura Ring, but it stands out with its first-in-market digital sizing kit.

It uses your phone’s camera to scan your finger and determine your ring size through an algorithm. Simply position your finger within the app’s guidelines, and it will capture an image to calculate your perfect fit.

By eliminating the need for those plastic sizing kits typically shipped with smart ring orders, the Circular Ring 2 ensures accurate sizing, reduces waste, and results in faster delivery.

Circular Ring 2 is Made of Titanium

Like the Galaxy and Oura Rings, the Circular Ring 2 is now made of titanium, making it incredibly durable for everyday wear without worry of chipping or nicks. In comparison, the first-generation model was made of plastic, which many users found to be less robust and premium-feeling.

With previous models, users had complained of discomfort with the flat-edged design. In response, Circular redesigned the ring’s mechanics to give it rounded corners for improved comfort. The titanium build now also features a new hypoallergenic resin on the inside.

It Comes With ECG and AFib Detection

While most smart rings on the market are limited to basic health tracking features like heart rate, sleep stage tracking, skin temperature, and workout analysis, the Circular Ring 2 goes a step further. Its new sensor setup includes an ECG sensor and an FDA-approved algorithm for detecting atrial fibrillation (AFib), rivaling the capabilities of the latest Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch.

This ECG functionality will also be capable of detecting several types of arrhythmia, starting with AFib, tachycardia, and bradycardia. At launch, only AFib detection is available, with other unannounced features coming via over-the-air (OTA) updates throughout 2025.

Battery Life That Matches Galaxy Ring

The Circular Ring 2 weighs approximately 5g and offers up to 8 days of battery life, similar to the Galaxy Ring. It can last between 4 and 8 days, depending on how frequently you track your health data.

Circular has also switched to a wireless charging dock, making it easier for users to charge the ring. Previous models required a thumb-drive-sized USB-C charging block.

Pricing and Availability

In short, the Circular Ring 2 solves a lot of problems: it offers easy and quick digital sizing, is more durable and comfortable for everyday use, has week-long battery life, and can even detect abnormal heart rhythms in addition to basic health tracking.

However, all of this comes at a price. The Circular Ring 2 starts at $380 and ships in four colors: Gold, Silver, Rose Gold, and Black. It will go on sale in February or March 2025 in countries including the US, UK, and France. The good news is that the app is completely free, with no subscription required.