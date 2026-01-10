City in Iraq – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: City in Iraq, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

5 Letters – BASRA, MOSUL,

7 Letters – BAGHDAD

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: City in Iraq.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters USO, AWE, IED, ANA, FAW, KUT 4 Letters ARAB, ANAH, VIGO 5 Letters BASRA, MOSUL, HATRA, DINAR, BAATH, ANBAR, KURDS, AMARA, ARBIL, ASHUR, ASSUR, CALAH, DAHUK, MOGUL, BLAIR, PASTA, ASIAN, HAITI, NORMA, SIDED, TUTSI, NARCY, HADID, ERBIL, AMEDI, TARIK, ARABS, DATES, TRIBE, SUNNI, OASIS, NAJAF, KUTHA, QALAT 6 Letters AMARAH, SADDAM, TIGRIS, HUMVEE, ARBELA, HILLAH, KERKUK, KIRKUK, MAQUIL, QURNAH, RAMADI, BAGDAD, MNTRER, UGLIER 7 Letters BABYLON, SAMARRA, AMATEUR, HUSSEIN, NINEVEH, ASSYRIA, KURDISH, BAGHDAD, FALUJAH, HALABJA, KARBALA, KERBELA, KHABOUR, NUKHAYD, BAQUBAH 8 Letters SUMERIAN, ASSYRIAN, DIPLOMAT, DIWANIYA, FALLUJAH, KHANAQIN, NASIRIYA, NUSAYBIN, RAWANDUZ 9 Letters EUPHRATES, DIWANIYAH, NASIRIYAH 10 Letters MIQDADIYAH, ASPIDISTRA, ALNASIRIYA 11 Letters KIDORDINARY, SULAIMANIYA, SULAYMANIYA, BAGHDADIRAQ 12 Letters SULAYMANIYAH 13 Letters DINARANDASHOW 14 Letters SORRYDIPLOMACY

