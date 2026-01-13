If you are stuck on the crossword clue: City Near Dallas, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!
City Near Dallas – Crossword Clue Answers
Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: City Near Dallas.
- 5 letters – PLANO
- 6 letters – DENTON
Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: City Near Dallas. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|2 Letters
|CO
|3 Letters
|SMU, MAG, MSS
|4 Letters
|FORT, WACO, LODI, STLO, LYON, NAPA, AGRA, ASST, AUTH, TEEN
|5 Letters
|PLANO, WORTH, LILLE, LUXOR, LUTON, ENNIS, SLATS, PEROT, SASES
|6 Letters
|DENTON, OLATHE, JUAREZ, BRUGES, NAPLES, CAMDEN, ELPASO, COBALT, STOWED, ALLCAP, DECOYS, ESSAYS, ASNERS
|7 Letters
|MADISON, SEASIDE, POTSDAM
|8 Letters
|SIXFLAGS, DESCENDS, EWINGOIL, SUEELLEN, VERPLANK
|9 Letters
|FORTWORTH, CTESIPHON, WIESBADEN
|10 Letters
|HROSSPEROT
|11 Letters
|LABOURPAINS
|12 Letters
|ICECREAMSODA
|15 Letters
|WAXAHACHIETEXAS, HAMILTONONTARIO
