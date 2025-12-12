Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominated The Game Awards 2025 on December 11, taking home nine awards including the prestigious Game of the Year trophy. The indie RPG from 30-person French studio Sandfall Interactive set a new record for the most wins at a single Game Awards ceremony, beating the previous record of seven held by The Last of Us Part II from 2020.

Our GOTY 2025 Prediction Came True

As we mentioned in our Game Awards 2025 predictions article earlier this week, we called Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as the likely winner for Game of the Year. We believed the game would beat out strong competition from Hollow Knight: Silksong and other nominees, and our prediction was spot on. The indie RPG’s combination of critical acclaim, commercial success, and genuine innovation made it the obvious choice for gaming’s biggest award.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Breaks Records at The Game Awards 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 didn’t just win Game of the Year 2025, it swept nearly every category it was nominated in. The game earned a record-breaking 12 nominations heading into the show and walked away with nine wins. This is the most awards any game has ever won at a single Game Awards ceremony.

All Nine Awards Clair Obscur Won

Here’s the complete list of awards Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took home:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Art Direction

Best Narrative

Best Performance (Jennifer English)

Best Score & Music

Best Debut Indie Game

Best Role-Playing Game

Best Independent Game

To thank fans for their support, Sandfall Interactive announced a free “Thank You” update that’s available now on all platforms. The update adds new environments, new bosses, and 13 new weapons for players to discover. It’s a nice gesture from a studio that just had its wildest dreams come true on gaming’s biggest stage.

Other Major Winners at The Game Awards 2025

While Clair Obscur dominated the night, other games also took home awards:

Best Multiplayer: Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders Best Sports/Racing Game: Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Audio Design: Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 Best Action: Hades 2

Hades 2 Best Action/Adventure Game: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza Best Fighting Game: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Best Mobile Game: Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Best Ongoing Game: No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky Best Strategy/Sim Game: Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Best AR/VR Game: The Midnight Walk

The Midnight Walk Best Adaptation: The Last of Us Season 2

The Last of Us Season 2 Innovation in Accessibility: Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages Games for Impact: South of Midnight

South of Midnight Best Esports Game: Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 Best Esports Athlete: Chovy

Chovy Best Esports Team: Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2) Content Creator of the Year: MoistCr1tikal

MoistCr1tikal Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 Players’ Voice: Wuthering Waves

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s success proves that indie studios can compete with the biggest publishers in gaming. Sandfall Interactive’s win shows that great game design, compelling stories, and artistic vision matter more than having unlimited budgets or hundreds of developers.