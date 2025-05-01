Home » Gaming » Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Relationship Guide: Is There Romance

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Relationship Guide: Is There Romance

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Wondering if you can romance companions in Clair Obscur Expedition 33? Yes, some characters have romance options, but the relationship system is about more than just romance. These bonds provide powerful combat advantages that can help you win in tough fights. This Clair Obscur Expedition 33 relationship guide covers everything about character bonds, romance paths, and the rewards you will get by strengthening these relationships during your journey.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Relationship Guide

Is Romance Available in Clair Obscur Expedition 33?

Unlike many RPGs that offer multiple romance options, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 only provides two potential romantic interests for Verso: Lune and Sciel. You can only romance one character per playthrough. Also, romance has no impact on the main story or ending, but provides unique dialogue and character moments.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Relationship Guide

After completing Act 1 and welcoming Verso to your party, you’ll gain access to the Camp feature. This serves as your relationship hub, where you can approach characters and choose to spend time with them when prompted. You can build relationships with five key characters:

  • Lune
  • Esquie
  • Monoco
  • Maelle
  • Sciel

Each character has seven relationship levels to unlock. As you progress through the story, new opportunities to deepen these bonds will become available. By talking to characters at specific points in the story, you’ll strengthen your connection with them.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Verso

Building relationships in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 brings real gameplay advantages that can make your journey smoother. You’ll unlock powerful Gradient Attacks, which are special moves unique to each character that can deal heavy damage or offer tactical benefits in battle.

On top of that, bonding with others can reward you with cosmetic items like hairstyles and outfits for personalizing your look, music records to add variety to your journey, and achievements for those aiming to complete everything the game has to offer. Here’s a breakdown of what you can unlock at every Relationship Level with each party member:

Lune Relationship Path (Romance Option)

Lune’s romance doesn’t fully become available until Act 3. You’ll need to reach Relationship Level 7 to confirm your romance with her. Here’s how to progress through each stage:

LevelRequirementRewardDetails
1Speak with Lune after clearing the Forgotten Battlefield
2 – 3Chat at Camp after the Renoir Manor fightLearn about her scientific interest.
4Defeat Renoir at the ManorTree of Life Gradient AttackRomance option:

When she says, “Precisely. It’s science,” respond with “Well, it’s not like we have private rooms here. So, sure… knock yourself out.”

This allows her to observe you sleeping.
5Defeat the second AxonRomance option:

When she says, “Of course you do,” respond with “Maybe we could play together sometime?”
6Complete side quest:

• Visit Sirene’s Dress (east of Sirene on the world map).
• Defeat Chromatic Glissando.
• Find Expedition 46 journal.		Lune Music RecordFinding her parents’ journal deepens your bond.
7Final conversationSky Break Gradient AttackRomance Confirmation:

When she asks, “Stay up with me tonight. Help me with my song?” respond with “Sure. I’d love to help you with ‘your song.'”

This confirms your romantic relationship with Lune.
Verso and Lune Clair Obscur Expedition 33
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Relationship

Sciel Relationship Path (Romance Option)

Sciel is the second romance option. Having lost her husband and child, she’s come to terms with her own mortality, but Verso may give her a reason to keep going:

LevelRequirementRewardDetails
1Talk to Sciel after Forgotten BattlefieldInitial connection at camp
2 – 3Chat after defeating RenoirLearn about her past and family
4Beating the first AxonDoom Gradient AttackRomance Option:

When she says “So?” respond with, “Do you even need to ask?” to pursue romance.

To stay open to Lune, choose “Um, actually I’m a bit sleepy.”
5Second Axon fightRomance Option:

When she says, “And by today, I mean tonight,” respond with “I feel used. But I like it.”
6Swimming lessons with ScielSciel Music Record

and

Swimsuit Outfits for Verso and Sciel		Romance Confirmation:

She’ll suggest one last passionate night. Choose “Let’s celebrate” to confirm, or “I don’t think that’s a good idea for me” to end the romance.

Both lead to Level 6.
7Final conversationEnd Slice Gradient AttackMaximum relationship with Sciel and unlock her most powerful attack.
Verso and Sciel Clair Obscur Expedition 33
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Relationship

Esquie Relationship Path

Esquie doesn’t offer a romantic path, but your relationship with them unlocks diving abilities and powerful Gradient Attacks for Verso.

LevelRequirementRewardDetails
1Talk to Esquie at Camp after Verso joins (start of Act 2)Initial meeting at camp.
2Connect after completing the Forgotten Battlefield areaLearn about their fascination with rocks.
3–4Chat with Esquie after defeating Renoir at the ManorStriker Gradient Attack for VersoEsquie shares more about their past.
5Visit Camp after defeating the PaintressEsquie mentions their favorite rock, Urrie.
6Talk to Esquie after beating the gameTriggers a fight with Francois, unlocks diving and swimmingYou’ll retrieve Urrie in a reluctant trade with Francois.
7Final conversationAngel’s Eyes Gradient Attack for VersoMaximum relationship with Esquie.
Verso and Esquie Clair Obscur Expedition 33
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Relationship

Maelle Relationship Path

Maelle has a strictly platonic relationship with Verso, but building your connection unlocks powerful Gradient Attacks.

LevelRequirementRewardDetails
1Automatically at Camp after Forgotten BattlefieldInitial meeting at camp.
2–3Talk to Maelle after the Renoir Manor fightLearn about her background.
4Connect after beating the first AxonPhoenix Flame Gradient AttackMaelle shares more about her past.
5Chat after defeating the second AxonMaelle expresses interest in meeting Alicia.
6Complete side quest:
• Battle Alicia in The Reacher (west of Visages)		‘Painted Me’ CosmeticGo to Alicia and trigger a 1v1 fight with Maelle.
7Final conversationGommage Gradient AttackMaximum relationship with Maelle.
Verso and Maelle Clair Obscur Expedition 33
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Relationship

Monoco Relationship Path

Despite some evident romantic undertones, Monoco and Verso maintain a platonic relationship focused on friendship and mutual support.

LevelRequirementRewardDetails
1 – 2Talk to Monoco twice at Camp after defeating RenoirInitial bonding at camp.
3Talk to Monoco after the first Axon fightSamurai Haircut for Verso + Viking Haircut for MonocoShare stories and gain cosmetic rewards.
4Speak after the second Axon battleSanctuary Gradient AttackMonoco opens up about Noco.
5Visit Camp after defeating the PaintressMonoco expresses the desire to resurrect Noco.
6Complete side quest:

• Find Noco at Sacred River (north of Monoco’s Station)
• Defeat Golgra		Monoco Music RecordHelp Monoco resurrect Noco, who chooses to stay at Gestral Village.
7Final conversationBreak Point Gradient AttackMaximum relationship with Monoco.
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Relationship
Verso and Monoco Clair Obscur Expedition 33

When you reach Relationship Level 7 with a party member, you’ll also unlock an achievement or trophy for completing their story. Clair Obscur Expedition 33 may not have a lot of romance options like other RPGs, but its relationship system still gives you helpful bonuses and great story moments. By following this guide, you’ll unlock strong abilities and make tough battles easier with the Gradient Attacks. Also, check out our guide for Mime locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, complete with tips on how to beat them!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Roblox Project Egoist Codes (May 2025)

Today’s NYT Wordle #1413 Hints, Answers – May 2, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #691 Hints, Answers – May 2, 2025

Roblox Grow a Garden Gear Tier List: All Tools Ranked

GTA 6 System Requirements: Will Your PC Run the Game?...

Roblox Fisch: All Current and Upcoming Events

Today’s NYT Strands #424 Hints for May 1, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1412 Hints, Answers – May 1, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #690 Hints, Answers – May 1, 2025

Borderlands 4 Release Date Moved Up: What This Means for...