Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Relationship Guide: Is There Romance

Wondering if you can romance companions in Clair Obscur Expedition 33? Yes, some characters have romance options, but the relationship system is about more than just romance. These bonds provide powerful combat advantages that can help you win in tough fights. This Clair Obscur Expedition 33 relationship guide covers everything about character bonds, romance paths, and the rewards you will get by strengthening these relationships during your journey.

Is Romance Available in Clair Obscur Expedition 33?

Unlike many RPGs that offer multiple romance options, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 only provides two potential romantic interests for Verso: Lune and Sciel. You can only romance one character per playthrough. Also, romance has no impact on the main story or ending, but provides unique dialogue and character moments.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Relationship Guide

After completing Act 1 and welcoming Verso to your party, you’ll gain access to the Camp feature. This serves as your relationship hub, where you can approach characters and choose to spend time with them when prompted. You can build relationships with five key characters:

Lune

Esquie

Monoco

Maelle

Sciel

Each character has seven relationship levels to unlock. As you progress through the story, new opportunities to deepen these bonds will become available. By talking to characters at specific points in the story, you’ll strengthen your connection with them.

Building relationships in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 brings real gameplay advantages that can make your journey smoother. You’ll unlock powerful Gradient Attacks, which are special moves unique to each character that can deal heavy damage or offer tactical benefits in battle.

On top of that, bonding with others can reward you with cosmetic items like hairstyles and outfits for personalizing your look, music records to add variety to your journey, and achievements for those aiming to complete everything the game has to offer. Here’s a breakdown of what you can unlock at every Relationship Level with each party member:

Lune Relationship Path (Romance Option)

Lune’s romance doesn’t fully become available until Act 3. You’ll need to reach Relationship Level 7 to confirm your romance with her. Here’s how to progress through each stage:

Level Requirement Reward Details 1 Speak with Lune after clearing the Forgotten Battlefield – 2 – 3 Chat at Camp after the Renoir Manor fight – Learn about her scientific interest. 4 Defeat Renoir at the Manor Tree of Life Gradient Attack Romance option:



When she says, “Precisely. It’s science,” respond with “Well, it’s not like we have private rooms here. So, sure… knock yourself out.”



This allows her to observe you sleeping. 5 Defeat the second Axon – Romance option:



When she says, “Of course you do,” respond with “Maybe we could play together sometime?” 6 Complete side quest:



• Visit Sirene’s Dress (east of Sirene on the world map).

• Defeat Chromatic Glissando.

• Find Expedition 46 journal. Lune Music Record Finding her parents’ journal deepens your bond. 7 Final conversation Sky Break Gradient Attack Romance Confirmation:



When she asks, “Stay up with me tonight. Help me with my song?” respond with “Sure. I’d love to help you with ‘your song.'”



This confirms your romantic relationship with Lune.

Sciel Relationship Path (Romance Option)

Sciel is the second romance option. Having lost her husband and child, she’s come to terms with her own mortality, but Verso may give her a reason to keep going:

Level Requirement Reward Details 1 Talk to Sciel after Forgotten Battlefield – Initial connection at camp 2 – 3 Chat after defeating Renoir – Learn about her past and family 4 Beating the first Axon Doom Gradient Attack Romance Option:



When she says “So?” respond with, “Do you even need to ask?” to pursue romance.



To stay open to Lune, choose “Um, actually I’m a bit sleepy.” 5 Second Axon fight – Romance Option:



When she says, “And by today, I mean tonight,” respond with “I feel used. But I like it.” 6 Swimming lessons with Sciel Sciel Music Record



and



Swimsuit Outfits for Verso and Sciel Romance Confirmation:



She’ll suggest one last passionate night. Choose “Let’s celebrate” to confirm, or “I don’t think that’s a good idea for me” to end the romance.



Both lead to Level 6. 7 Final conversation End Slice Gradient Attack Maximum relationship with Sciel and unlock her most powerful attack.

Esquie Relationship Path

Esquie doesn’t offer a romantic path, but your relationship with them unlocks diving abilities and powerful Gradient Attacks for Verso.

Level Requirement Reward Details 1 Talk to Esquie at Camp after Verso joins (start of Act 2) – Initial meeting at camp. 2 Connect after completing the Forgotten Battlefield area – Learn about their fascination with rocks. 3–4 Chat with Esquie after defeating Renoir at the Manor Striker Gradient Attack for Verso Esquie shares more about their past. 5 Visit Camp after defeating the Paintress – Esquie mentions their favorite rock, Urrie. 6 Talk to Esquie after beating the game Triggers a fight with Francois, unlocks diving and swimming You’ll retrieve Urrie in a reluctant trade with Francois. 7 Final conversation Angel’s Eyes Gradient Attack for Verso Maximum relationship with Esquie.

Maelle Relationship Path

Maelle has a strictly platonic relationship with Verso, but building your connection unlocks powerful Gradient Attacks.

Level Requirement Reward Details 1 Automatically at Camp after Forgotten Battlefield – Initial meeting at camp. 2–3 Talk to Maelle after the Renoir Manor fight – Learn about her background. 4 Connect after beating the first Axon Phoenix Flame Gradient Attack Maelle shares more about her past. 5 Chat after defeating the second Axon – Maelle expresses interest in meeting Alicia. 6 Complete side quest:

• Battle Alicia in The Reacher (west of Visages) ‘Painted Me’ Cosmetic Go to Alicia and trigger a 1v1 fight with Maelle. 7 Final conversation Gommage Gradient Attack Maximum relationship with Maelle.

Monoco Relationship Path

Despite some evident romantic undertones, Monoco and Verso maintain a platonic relationship focused on friendship and mutual support.

Level Requirement Reward Details 1 – 2 Talk to Monoco twice at Camp after defeating Renoir – Initial bonding at camp. 3 Talk to Monoco after the first Axon fight Samurai Haircut for Verso + Viking Haircut for Monoco Share stories and gain cosmetic rewards. 4 Speak after the second Axon battle Sanctuary Gradient Attack Monoco opens up about Noco. 5 Visit Camp after defeating the Paintress – Monoco expresses the desire to resurrect Noco. 6 Complete side quest:



• Find Noco at Sacred River (north of Monoco’s Station)

• Defeat Golgra Monoco Music Record Help Monoco resurrect Noco, who chooses to stay at Gestral Village. 7 Final conversation Break Point Gradient Attack Maximum relationship with Monoco.

When you reach Relationship Level 7 with a party member, you’ll also unlock an achievement or trophy for completing their story. Clair Obscur Expedition 33 may not have a lot of romance options like other RPGs, but its relationship system still gives you helpful bonuses and great story moments. By following this guide, you’ll unlock strong abilities and make tough battles easier with the Gradient Attacks. Also, check out our guide for Mime locations in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, complete with tips on how to beat them!