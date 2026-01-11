If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Class With Frogs, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Class With Frogs – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Class With Frogs

8 Letters – AMPHIBIA

– AMPHIBIA 9 Letters – AMPHIBIAN

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Class With Frogs. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 19 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters BIO, ALG, SOU, ART, ESL, ANI, RED, GIG, ALT 4 Letters LEAP, TOAD, IAIN, ANAT, CHEM, LIKE, ROTC, RING, MATH, YOGA, AVES, NEWT, AMPH, POND, ACID, TIFF, ITER, BIOL 5 Letters WARTS, HORSE, PERCY, GENUS, DRAMA, TOADS, CANDY, WATER, PASTA, ASCOT 6 Letters AMOBIA, LITTER, HOMEEC, BIOLAB, KINDLE, OYSTER, NLEAST, SHORTO, ALEAST, SILVER, TEEOFF, SPICES 7 Letters WHOPPER, TADPOLE, BINDERS, LOBSTER, URODELA, CILIATA, ALTROCK, ANIMALS, CAUDATA, GRENADE, CUTLASS, SHAKIRA, DAYTONA, BIOLOGY 8 Letters AMPHIBIA, STICKLER, REPAIRED, CATEGORY, MAMMALIA, REPTILIA, PARADISE, REPTILES, NECKWEAR, ARBOREAL, NOBLESSE, NUMERATE, ADMONISH, DIMINISH, RETREATS 9 Letters BATRACHIA, AMPHIBIAN, ALKALOIDS, SARCODINA, ARACHNIDA, RAREEARTH, CRUSTACEA 10 Letters CEPHALOPOD, CRUSTACEAN, PAGELAYOUT, PLANCHETTE, PLAYGROUND, CATTERLINE 11 Letters HYDROCARBON, INHERITANCE, UPPERMIDDLE, SALAMANDERS, CAESARSALAD 12 Letters OSTEICHTHYES, MASTIGOPHORA 13 Letters STEEPLECHASES 14 Letters CHONDRICHTHYES 19 Letters NICTITATINGMEMBRANE

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.