Clawed Insect – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Clawed Insect.

  • 4 letters – CRAB
  • 6 letters – EARWIG

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersOAT, TUB
4 LettersTORN, HELL, VAIN, CRAB
5 LettersPAWED, PAWKY, RIPED, TALON, TIGRA, BEAST, CRABS, CHELA, LAIKA
6 LettersEARWIG, HAMMER, ULLAGE, MAULED, BADGER, ITCHEN, COLLET, STREAM, ABUSED, HURTED, CAUGHT, HOOKED, NAILED, SEIZED, GRAZED, RIPPED, ITCHED, BARBED, TEARED, OPENED, OTTERS, BUTIKI, TOREAT, GORGON, CLAWED, RAPTOR, OSPREY, CHELAE, NIPPER, AGOUTI, PRINCE, PLIERS, TWEEZE
7 LettersABUSIVE, HURTFUL, CULTTNG, CATCHED, SEIZED., SPURRED, SCRAPED, POINTED, OPENING, CROOKED, MANGLED, ELEKTRA, NIPPERS, AGOUTIS, CHELATE, FORCEPS, SCRATCH, CATTALO, PORCINE
8 LettersSCRAPPED, CUTTABLE, CATCHING, CELTIGAR, ENCIPHER, TWEEZERS, WAITABIT, LARKSPUR, SCORPION
9 LettersSCRATCHED, LACERATED, WOLVERINE, CHARLIXCX, BIRDSFOOT, SCRATCHES, BATTALION, SUPPLIERS
10 LettersROBBERCRAB, TIGERFANGS, APPRENTICE, PENTATHLON
11 LettersCUTANDDRIED, THEACADEMIC, CLAWSHAROLD
12 LettersBLACKPANTHER, PANDORACLAWS
13 LettersWILDCATSTRIKE, GIANTANTEATER, KOLULUANDLORI, XENOPUSLAEVI$, THEBABYAWAKES
14 LettersGIANTARMADILLO
15 LettersARDRIANCELTIGAR
16 LettersFROSTFIREFINGERS
17 LettersCLAWARMORMEGAZORD
20 LettersZAIREDWARFCLAWEDFROG

