Clawed Insect – Crossword Clue Answers

4 letters – CRAB

CRAB 6 letters – EARWIG



Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters OAT, TUB 4 Letters TORN, HELL, VAIN, CRAB 5 Letters PAWED, PAWKY, RIPED, TALON, TIGRA, BEAST, CRABS, CHELA, LAIKA 6 Letters EARWIG, HAMMER, ULLAGE, MAULED, BADGER, ITCHEN, COLLET, STREAM, ABUSED, HURTED, CAUGHT, HOOKED, NAILED, SEIZED, GRAZED, RIPPED, ITCHED, BARBED, TEARED, OPENED, OTTERS, BUTIKI, TOREAT, GORGON, CLAWED, RAPTOR, OSPREY, CHELAE, NIPPER, AGOUTI, PRINCE, PLIERS, TWEEZE 7 Letters ABUSIVE, HURTFUL, CULTTNG, CATCHED, SEIZED., SPURRED, SCRAPED, POINTED, OPENING, CROOKED, MANGLED, ELEKTRA, NIPPERS, AGOUTIS, CHELATE, FORCEPS, SCRATCH, CATTALO, PORCINE 8 Letters SCRAPPED, CUTTABLE, CATCHING, CELTIGAR, ENCIPHER, TWEEZERS, WAITABIT, LARKSPUR, SCORPION 9 Letters SCRATCHED, LACERATED, WOLVERINE, CHARLIXCX, BIRDSFOOT, SCRATCHES, BATTALION, SUPPLIERS 10 Letters ROBBERCRAB, TIGERFANGS, APPRENTICE, PENTATHLON 11 Letters CUTANDDRIED, THEACADEMIC, CLAWSHAROLD 12 Letters BLACKPANTHER, PANDORACLAWS 13 Letters WILDCATSTRIKE, GIANTANTEATER, KOLULUANDLORI, XENOPUSLAEVI$, THEBABYAWAKES 14 Letters GIANTARMADILLO 15 Letters ARDRIANCELTIGAR 16 Letters FROSTFIREFINGERS 17 Letters CLAWARMORMEGAZORD 20 Letters ZAIREDWARFCLAWEDFROG

