Is Clayface a Hero or Villain in the DCU

Clayface is finally getting his standalone movie set in the DCU.

The character was first introduced in Creature Commandos.

Clayface is more than just a hero or a villain. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Clayface was first introduced in Detective Comics #40 (1940), just one year after the introduction of the Caped Crusader. This makes Clayface one of the oldest Batman characters, even older than the Joker. That said, Clayface isn’t a single character but a moniker assumed by multiple individuals over the years. Let us explain whether Clayface is a hero or a villain in the DCU.

Is Clayface a Villain in the DCU

Clayface and Rick Flag Sr in Creature Commandos | Credit: DC Studios

Over the years, Clayface has allied with both heroes and villains over the course of his appearances, making his true alignment a bit complicated.

Yes, Clayface is a villain in the DCU. In fact, the DCU Clayface has already made his first appearance in Creature Commandos. Voiced by Alan Tudyk, this Clayface appears briefly in this show as he tricks Task Force M, taking on the appearance of Professor Aisla MacPherson. However, he is then defeated by Rick Flag, Sr., and Eric Frankenstein.

Clayface is set to return in his own DCU movie, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. The film is also titled Clayface and will be released on 11th September 2026. It will act as an origin story of Clayface and will focus on the character of Matt Hagen.

Who is Matt Hagen in the DCU

The DCU Clayface movie will be focusing on the story of Matt Hagen, played by Tom Rhys Harries. The Hollywood Reporter revealed the official synopsis for the upcoming movie: “Clayface is a Hollywood horror story, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.”

Clayface will most likely act as a prequel to the Creature Commandos. However, nothing has been confirmed as of writing, especially since the voice actor for Clayface in Creature Commandos is different from the one cast for this film.

What are Clayface’s Powers and Weaknesses

Clayface regenerating after taking a bulllet from Rick Flag | Credit: DC Studios

Clayface is one of the strongest characters in the DC Universe with superhuman strength. He can shapeshift, which allows him to take the identity of anyone and even mimic their voice. He can alter his size, ranging from an insect to a literal skyscraper. That said, Clayface doesn’t have human organs, which means “killing” him in the traditional sense isn’t possible.

Clayface’s weakness varies depending on the iteration you’re looking at. Some iterations of Clayface, including the one from the Arkham games, are vulnerable to water. However, the most notable weaknesses include extreme cold and heat. However, these weaknesses only immobilize Clayface and do not kill him permanently.

How is the DCU Clayface Different From the Comic Books

Mike Flanagan says his ‘CLAYFACE’ script is inspired by the “Feat of Clay” episodes in ‘BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES’



“That 2-parter knocked me out. The short answer is that is absolutely that is what inspired my script”





Tom Rhys Harries’ Clayface in the DCU is playing the Matt Hagen character from the comics. However, Matt Hagen in DC Comics is widely different from what is described in the film’s synopsis. Matt Hagen in the comics was a treasure hunter who became Clayface after being exposed to a pool of radioactive protoplasm. The origin story of a “B-movie actor turned villain” is actually of Basil Karlo, the first ever Clayface, who made his appearance in 1940.

Mike Flanagan, the writer of the movie, has stated that the story of Clayface is inspired by a bunch of episodes from Batman: The Animated Series called Feat of Clay. So, if you want to get a firsthand look at whether or not Clayface is a hero or villain, you know where to look.