Roblox Climb and Jump Tower Admin Abuse Times (September 30th, 2025)

Update on September 30th, 2025: This article was updated with the latest Climb and Jump Tower Admin Abuse Times

Now that Admin Abuse has become the norm for most Roblox experiences, Climb and Jump Tower has also followed suit. The Admin Abuse allows the developer to trigger various effects, give limited-time boosts, and perform various other fun activities. However, are you aware of the right Climb and Jump Tower Admin Abuse Times? Well, this article provides the crucial information so that you don’t miss any of the fun.

What is Admin Abuse in the Game?

Admin Abuse is the time when the developer joins the game and lets loose various codes to offer limited-time fun to everyone. These can range from giving a whole lot of Luck or Coins Boost to everyone present in the game. You might also have a chance of obtaining rare and limited-time rewards like Souvenir Boxes or Pet Eggs while the Admin Abuse lasts. However, it is worth noting that this event doesn’t last forever and usually ends in an hour.

Climb and Jump Tower Admin Abuse Time

Most Roblox experiences participate in Admin Abuses when a major update needs to roll out. However, Climb and Jump Tower doesn’t seem to follow this trend. If you wish to catch this limited-time event in the game, then you must log into Climb and Jump Tower on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 1:00 PM EDT.

Below, we have listed the Admin Abuse timing for different regions to help you further.

Region Admin Abuse Time Eastern US (EST) Wednesday, Oct 1, 2025, 1:00 PM Western US (PT) Wednesday, Oct 1, 2025, 10:00 AM Europe (CEST) Wednesday, Oct 1, 2025, 7:00 PM India (IST) Wednesday, Oct 1, 2025, 10:30 PM Japan (JST) Thursday, Oct 2, 2025, 2:00 AM Australia (AEST) Thursday, Oct 2, 2025, 3:00 AM

We have also added a countdown timer to make it easier to follow the upcoming Admin Abuse of the game.

Is It Worth Joining the Admin Abuse Event?

Absolutely. The Admin Abuse event is the perfect opportunity to earn money in the game. You gain various boosts, along with a chance to obtain rare gifts, making it worth your time. While the developer hasn’t shared exact details of the upcoming event, you can expect them to trigger different buffs and boosts to help you reach the top of towers swiftly and gain more wins, money, and other free rewards.