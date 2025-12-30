Home » Puzzles » Close Securely – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Close Securely, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Close Securely.

  • 4 letters – SEAL, SHUT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Close Securely. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 30 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
4 LettersLOCK, SHUT, SEAL, SLAM, NEAR, TIES, LASH, FAST, GRIP, NAIL, SHOW, CURE, KNOT, BIND
5 LettersLATCH, CLOCK, SEALS, TIETO, TENON, VISED, LOCKS
6 LettersSEALUP, FASTEN, BATTEN, RESEAL, SHUTUP, CLENCH, SEALED, ENROOT, CEMENT, SEALIN, EMBEDS, LOCKED, BOLTED, REEFED, PALLET, BONDED, FIRMLY, LASHED, STEADY, GRAFTS, SAFELY, ANCHOR, FIRMER, NAILED, FASTER
7 LettersLATCHED, SEALING, SEALSUP, FASTENS, CEMENTS
8 LettersSEALSOFF, SEALEDUP, RESEALED, MORTISES, ENSCONCE
9 LettersSEALINGUP, ENSCONCES, LOCKEDINC

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

