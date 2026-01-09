If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Clumsy Oafs, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Clumsy Oafs – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters LUG, OAF, ISH 4 Letters CLOD, LOUT, LUGS, OXES, ASOF, SAPS, OXEN 5 Letters KLUTZ, CLOUT, SOFAS, LAPEL, CLODS, LOUTS, DODOS, MULAN 6 Letters LUMMOX, QANTAS, BIGAPE, LUBBER, DOOFUS, OAFISH, EGGERS, LOSERS, FERGIE, CRADLE 7 Letters BUNGLER, FLUMMOX, CLOTHED, BOTULIN, VAMPIRE, ZOMBIES, STEPSON, BLASTER, LUMMOCK 8 Letters SINFONIA, LUMMOXES, OAFISHLY, MODULATE, BUMBLERS 9 Letters BLUNDERER, TWOFISTED, TOMSCULLY, ADJECTIVE 10 Letters INEPTITUDE, DRAFTBOORS 12 Letters THISLIFETIME, OURLADYPEACE, ALTONYELCHIN, ALADORBLIGHT 13 Letters SUPERMANSDEAD, SHESAPARTOFME 14 Letters SPRINGSICKNESS, MUTSUMIOTOHIME

