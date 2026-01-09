Home » Puzzles » Clumsy Oafs – Crossword Clue Answers

Clumsy Oafs – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
by Vishal Yadav

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Clumsy Oafs, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Clumsy Oafs.

  • 3 letters – LUG
  • 4 letters – LOUT, OXES, CLOD, LUGS
  • 5 Letters – CLODS
  • 6 Letters -LUMMOX, QANTAS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Clumsy Oafs. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersLUG, OAF, ISH
4 LettersCLOD, LOUT, LUGS, OXES, ASOF, SAPS, OXEN
5 LettersKLUTZ, CLOUT, SOFAS, LAPEL, CLODS, LOUTS, DODOS, MULAN
6 LettersLUMMOX, QANTAS, BIGAPE, LUBBER, DOOFUS, OAFISH, EGGERS, LOSERS, FERGIE, CRADLE
7 LettersBUNGLER, FLUMMOX, CLOTHED, BOTULIN, VAMPIRE, ZOMBIES, STEPSON, BLASTER, LUMMOCK
8 LettersSINFONIA, LUMMOXES, OAFISHLY, MODULATE, BUMBLERS
9 LettersBLUNDERER, TWOFISTED, TOMSCULLY, ADJECTIVE
10 LettersINEPTITUDE, DRAFTBOORS
12 LettersTHISLIFETIME, OURLADYPEACE, ALTONYELCHIN, ALADORBLIGHT
13 LettersSUPERMANSDEAD, SHESAPARTOFME
14 LettersSPRINGSICKNESS, MUTSUMIOTOHIME

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

