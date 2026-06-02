After weeks of teasing, Maverick Games has finally pulled back the curtain. The game is called Clutch. It is an open-world action racing and driving game with a cinematic story at its center, and it is launching in Spring 2027 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

What Is Clutch?

Clutch puts players between two colliding racing worlds. The R1K is a prestigious professional circuit that has served as a proving ground for elite drivers for over a century. The Midnight Collective is the underground counterpart, built around style and street racing culture. The story follows sibling racing prodigies (bro and sis by the looks of it) whose lives get pulled into the darker side of the R1K world.

The reveal trailer showed police pursuits, NOS, plenty of customizations, a heist getaway, and a Nissan Skyline using a grappling hook to swing around a corner. It feels like a cross between NFS and Forza Horizon where there is deep storyline with plenty of lore, and an open-world that you can explore for months.

Deep Storyline With Open-World Dynamics

Clutch is the announcement the racing genre needed. The Forza Horizon series is great, but it has been doing the same thing for years. The space left by the NFS franchise's decline was never properly filled. NFS never truly offered an open world that was as immersive and fun as the Forza Horizon series. On the other hand, the FH series never focused on character development, storyline, and game lore. What Maverick is building sounds like a real attempt to fill that gap rather than imitate what already exists.

Could Clutch Finally Fill the Gap

Having Jamie Brittain, co-creator of Skins, write the story is a genuinely exciting choice. Skins built its name on sharp character writing and real emotional weight, which is exactly what a game about sibling rivalry and underground racing calls for.

The team behind it also inspires real confidence. Mike Brown shaped Forza Horizon 5 into arguably one of the best entries in the series, and the studio has Codemasters veterans alongside Playground Games alumni. That combination of open-world expertise and racing-physics knowledge is not easy to assemble.

If Clutch delivers on even half of what the reveal is promising, Forza Horizon might finally have its first genuine competition in years.