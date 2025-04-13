CMF Phone 2 Pro (yes, Pro!): Specs, Features, and All the Leaks So Far

CMF Phone 2 Pro is launching on April 28 alongside new CMF audio products.

The phone is expected to feature a customizable back, triple rear cameras, and a charger in the box.

It may be priced around ₹22,000 and come with Nothing OS 3 based on Android 15.

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is preparing to launch its next smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro. That’s right, it’s not the Phone 2, but the Phone 2 Pro. It looks like this is the only phone in the pipeline for now.

The London-based tech company has already confirmed that the phone will launch in India on April 28, along with the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

This will be the first time CMF is releasing a “Pro” phone. Nothing, the main brand, recently used the same label for its Nothing Phone 3a Pro. CMF has been teasing the Phone 2 Pro for a while now, and we already know a few things about it.

A Removable Back Might Still Be Around

The original CMF Phone 1 came with a back panel that could be removed, customized with accessories, and even replaced with 3D-printed options. The Phone 2 Pro is expected to stick with the same idea.

CMF has shared a teaser that shows the back of the phone. The visible screw-on panel suggests that we will see similar removable and customizable features. This time, the phone is said to feature a new material and a different finish. It appears to have a plastic frame and a matte-textured back. You can also spot the speaker grille at the bottom.

In a welcome change, Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and President of Nothing India, confirmed that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be the first Nothing phone to include a charger in the box.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Expected Specs and Features

Here is what we know about the phone’s expected specs:

Display: 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate

6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage Rear Cameras: 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom

50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom Front Camera: 32MP selfie shooter

Some earlier leaks pointed to a single rear camera, but newer reports hint at a triple-lens setup, so we might actually be getting a full Pro-level camera system.

The phone is expected to run Nothing OS 3, based on Android 15. Other features include 5G support, a 5,000mAh battery, and 50W fast charging with the charger included. It may also come with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

There are rumors that the phone might bring over the Essential Key feature from the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, but we will have to wait for official confirmation.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Launch Date and Price Details

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to launch on April 28, 2025, at 6:30 PM IST. Alongside it, CMF will also introduce new audio products including the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

At this point, we still don’t know if a vanilla model exists or if the Pro model will be the only one released. We will know more as the launch gets closer.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to be priced slightly above the CMF Phone 1, possibly around Rs. 22,000 in India.