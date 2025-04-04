CMF Phone 2 Teaser Hints at New Features and Launch

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF focuses on affordable smartphones and accessories. Last year, it launched the CMF Phone 1 along with a few accessories, which gained significant popularity over time, thanks to its quirky design. Now, the brand has teased its upcoming CMF Phone 2.

CMF Phone 2 Could Drop a Camera Lens, Teaser Suggests

Notably, CMF by Nothing has posted a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) with the tag “Coming Soon.” The video showcases an orange-colored back panel featuring a single rear camera and a flash, maintaining the same vertical layout as the original CMF Phone 1.

In search of the perfect shot.



Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/tEbBVUB6UX — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 3, 2025

However, this suggests that the upcoming phone will drop the second lens and feature only a single rear camera. The CMF Phone 1 had a dual-camera system, but the secondary 2MP depth sensor was not particularly useful. Removing it seems like a reasonable decision, provided it comes with better overall specifications.

On the flip side, earlier leaked images suggested the CMF Phone 2 would have triple rear cameras. This raises the possibility that the teased lens might be an additional one instead of a removed lens.

Previously leaked images of CMF Phone 2

The teaser does not confirm the phone’s name or launch date. It simply reads “Coming soon.” However, rumors about the CMF Phone 2 have been circulating for a while, and this could be one of the first official hints.

A week ago, CMF teased upcoming products using Pokémon-themed posters. The codename “Bulbasaur” was believed to be associated with the CMF Phone 2, while others hinted at the CMF Watch 3 Pro, Neckband 2 Pro, and Buds 3 Pro. These accessories could launch alongside the new phone, possibly in late April.

Flipkart Confirms CMF Phone 2 With New Landing Page

Additionally, Flipkart has listed a landing page for the CMF Phone 2, showcasing its rear design with the tagline “In search of the perfect shot.” This confirms that the phone will be sold online via Flipkart.

Meanwhile, the page also shows off images of the CMF Phone 1 with accessories that attach to the phone. This suggests that the Phone 2 might support similar add-ons, including:

Mobile holder kickstand

Multiple replaceable back panels

Magnetic card holder

Lanyard

CMF Phone 2: Expected Price and Specifications

The CMF Phone 1 launched in July 2024 at a starting price of ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is currently available on Flipkart at the same price. The CMF Phone 2 is expected to follow a similar pricing strategy.

Certain specifications seem likely, such as:

Battery: 5,000mAh or larger

5,000mAh or larger Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (a slightly faster version of the Dimensity 7300 in the CMF Phone 1)

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (a slightly faster version of the Dimensity 7300 in the CMF Phone 1) Same chipset as the Moto Edge 60 Fusion

Software: Likely to run Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15

More details should surface as the launch approaches. The CMF Phone 2 is expected to be unveiled later this month in April 2025.