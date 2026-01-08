If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Coat You Might Apply with a Brush, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Coat You Might Apply with a Brush – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Coat You Might Apply with a Brush.

5 letters – PAINT, GLOSS

PAINT, GLOSS 10 letters – PAINTBRUSH

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters DAB, TAT, FUR, MAC, WET 4 Letters PIPE, DAUB, DABS, OLEO, TATS, GHEE, NAAN, NAPE, COAT 5 Letters PAINT, GLOSS, ICING, LAYON, TONER, CAULK, TORTE, MOCHI, STOAT, TEETH, SCONE, SNARE, MANES, SWEEP, SUEDE, SCRUB, ASIDE, COATS, ROUGE, SMITH, MAGIC, EATME, GUARD, BUNDT, AREPA, EMERY, PARKA, SHONE, STEEL, FLOWN, BANAL, BANED, DRIED, PATED, RACED 6 Letters INJECT, SEWSON, POWDER, LAIDON, STUCCO, PATINA, CARWAX, COLLAR 7 Letters BRUSHON, TAXIWAY, EYEDROP, MASCARA 8 Letters LIPGLOSS, EYELINER, LEVERAGE, COATTAIL 9 Letters TOPEARNER, CAMELHAIR 10 Letters TOOTHPASTE, PAINTBRUSH, DUSTJACKET 13 Letters PANCAKEMAKEUP

