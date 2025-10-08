Battlefield 6 Effect – CoD Black Ops 6 Goes Free for a Week

CoD Black Ops 6 will be free to play during Battlefield 6’s launch week.

Announced in a recent blog post, Activision confirmed the availability of a free trial for the game.

Players will have access to almost all the maps and game modes.

With Battlefield 6 all set to launch on October 10, 2025, Call of Duty has played a new stroke to turn the tide. To avoid letting the upcoming Battlefield title get all the attention, Activision has decided to roll out a free trial for Call of Duty Black Ops 6, allowing players to enjoy almost all the available game modes, including the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies. Some people are seeing it as a way for Activision to poach off players and create obstacles for BF6. Continue reading the article to find more details about how to join the free trial.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Free Trial Details

In a recent blog post, Activision announced the upcoming Free Trial of Call of Duty Black Ops 6, starting October 9 at 9:00 AM PT and ending October 16 at 10:00 AM PT. Players will have access to the campaign, multiplier, as well as the Zombies mode. Note that anyone who doesn’t own a copy of the game won’t be able to participate in the Ranked Mode. However, they will also have access to 40+ Multiplayer Maps and all six Zombies Maps, including the Directed Mode.

Additionally, you will also get access to the latest The Haunting, like the Gravity, Rig, and Mothball Multiplayer maps, Haunted Havoc Zombies limited-time mode, and various other game modes. To join the fun, all you need to do is download the game and log in when the free trial begins. We will update this section if the game requires additional steps. So, make sure to check back if you’re unable to join the CoD Black Ops 6 free trial.

This covers the entire release week of Battlefield 6, and is being seen as a clear attempt to affect the sales and the active playerbase of the game upon launch. However, it remains to be seen how impactful the CoD free trial will be.

Battlefield 6 Release Details

As stated, the upcoming title’s release date has been set for October 10, 2025. In the meantime, you can preload Battlefield 6 and stay ready to jump into action as soon as the game goes live. You simply need to pre-purchase the title and download the files from your preferred gaming platform.

