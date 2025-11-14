When you start playing Call of Duty Black Ops 7, you’ll notice there are lots of different characters you can play as. These characters are called Operators, and while they don’t change how you play the game, they let you show off your style. Black Ops 7 launches with 24 Operators spread across three different groups, and each one has its own look and personality. Here is the complete list of all Operators and Factions in COD Black Ops 7.

COD Black Ops 7: All Operators and Factions

Black Ops 7 splits its Operators into three main groups. You’ve got JSOC and The Guild, who fight against each other in Multiplayer, plus a special Dedicated Zombies Crew that’s only for Zombies mode. Here’s every single Operator you can get in Black Ops 7, organized by their faction.

All JSOC Operators

David “Section” Mason leads JSOC, and this group is all about elite military operations. It is the serious, tactical operators who get the job done. This faction has 9 Operators total, and most of them look like real soldiers you’d see in modern warfare.

Operator Name Operator Icon How to Unlock David “Section” Mason Available Immediately Eric Samuels Available Immediately Leilani “50/50” Tupuola Available Immediately Nora Anderson Available Immediately Mike Harper Vault Edition Only Chloe “Karma” Lynch Vault Edition Only Wei Lin Level 19 Slade “Razor” Barrick Level 28 Axel Vermaak Level 34

All Guild Operators

The Guild is run by Emma Kagan, and they’re a bit more secretive. They deal with military intelligence and weapons development, which means their Operators have a more varied look. Some are high-tech, some are mysterious, and they’ve even got robot characters. The Guild also has 9 Operators.

Operator Name Operator Icon How to Unlock Priya Zaveri Available Immediately Ciro Jurado Available Immediately Reaper EWR-3 Vault Edition Only T.E.D.D. Vault Edition Only Anika Grimm Level 7 Gideon Falkner Level 13 Emma Kagan Level 40

All Dedicated Zombies Crew Operators

The Zombies faction is special because these 8 Operators actually talk to each other during Zombies matches. If you want to experience the full story of Zombies mode, you’ll want to use these characters. They include fan favorites like Dempsey, Richtofen, and other returning characters from previous Black Ops games.

Operator Name Operator Icon How to Unlock Tank Dempsey Available Immediately Takeo Masaki Available Immediately Maya Aguinaldo Available Immediately Grigori Weaver Available Immediately Nikolai Belinski Available Immediately Dr Edward Richtofen Available Immediately Mackenzie Carver Available Immediately Dr Elizabeth Grey Available Immediately

Some of these Zombies Operators also appear in the other factions. For example, Dempsey, Takeo, Maya, and Weaver are listed under JSOC, while Nikolai, Richtofen, Carver, and Grey show up in The Guild. This means you can use them in Multiplayer too, but they only have their special dialogue when you play Zombies mode.

How to Unlock Operators in COD Black Ops 7

Most Operators unlock just by playing the game and leveling up. You start with 12 Operators available right away, which is actually pretty generous. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking the rest.

Level-Based Unlocks : Six Operators unlock as you level up your account. The first one (Grimm) unlocks at level 7, and the last one (Kagan) unlocks at level 40. Just keep playing matches in any mode, and you’ll gradually unlock all of them.

: Six Operators unlock as you level up your account. The first one (Grimm) unlocks at level 7, and the last one (Kagan) unlocks at level 40. Just keep playing matches in any mode, and you’ll gradually unlock all of them. Vault Edition Exclusives : Four Operators are only available if you bought the Vault Edition of the game. These are Harper, Karma, Reaper EWR-3, and T.E.D.D. If you didn’t get the Vault Edition, you can’t unlock these characters through gameplay.

: Four Operators are only available if you bought the Vault Edition of the game. These are Harper, Karma, Reaper EWR-3, and T.E.D.D. If you didn’t get the Vault Edition, you can’t unlock these characters through gameplay. Zombies Crew: All eight Dedicated Zombies Crew Operators are available from the start. You don’t need to unlock them at all.

The best part about Black Ops 7 Operators system is that you can change your choice anytime. Try different characters to see which ones you vibe with. Your Operator choice is all about personal preference, so there’s no wrong answer.