All Weapons in COD Black Ops 7

If you’re starting out in Black Ops 7, it helps to know what guns you can use. The game has a lot of weapons, and each one feels different. Some are better up close, some work best from far away. Here’s a full rundown of all weapons in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, so you know what each of them can do.

List of All Weapons in Black Ops 7

Just as we said earlier, Black Ops 7 has a wide range of weapons across different classes. You’ll get fast SMGs, strong sniper rifles, and everything in between. Some guns are unlocked right away, while others open as you level up. Each weapon also has its own leveling system. No matter how you play, there will definitely be a gun that fits your style. Check them out!

Assault Rifles

Assault rifles are your go-to for most situations. They work well at medium range and pack decent damage.

Weapon Icon How to Unlock Base Mag Size Weapon Levels M15 MOD 0 Unlocked Immediately 30 47 AK-27 Level 4 30 47 MXR-17 Level 16 25 47 X9 Maverick Level 28 30 42 DS20 Mirage Level 37 30 43 Peacekeeper MK1 Level 52 30 46

Submachine Guns

SMGs are all about speed and close-range fights. You’ll move faster and aim quicker with these guns.

Weapon Icon How to Unlock Base Mag Size Weapon Levels Ryden 45K Unlocked Immediately 30 42 RK-9 Level 7 30 42 Razor 9MM Level 19 30 42 Dravec 45 Level 34 36 36 Carbon 57 Level 46 50 41 MPC-25 Level 55 30 42

Shotguns

Shotguns always dominate in close quarters. There are only three available in the game, but they’re all quite effective for battles.

Weapon Icon How to Unlock Base Mag Size Weapon Levels M10 Breacher Unlocked Immediately 8 36 Echo 12 Level 22 12 36 Akita Level 40 12 43

Light Machine Guns

LMGs give you huge magazines and steady firepower. They’re slower to move with, but you won’t need to reload as often.

Weapon Icon How to Unlock Base Mag Size Weapon Levels MK.78 Unlocked Immediately 75 50 XM325 Level 31 60 50

Marksman Rifles

These sit between assault rifles and sniper rifles. They’re great for mid-range combat.

Weapon Icon How to Unlock Base Mag Size Weapon Levels M8A1 Level 10 32 50 Warden 308 Level 25 8 43 M34 Novaline Level 49 20 48

Sniper Rifles

Sniper rifles are for long-range kills. If you can aim well, these are one-shot machines that you need to pick.

Weapon Icon How to Unlock Base Mag Size Weapon Levels VS Recon Unlocked Immediately 6 45 Shadow SK Level 13 10 46 XR-3 Ion Level 43 15 44

Pistols

Pistols are your backup weapons. They’re fast to pull out when your main gun runs dry.

Weapon Icon How to Unlock Base Mag Size Weapon Levels Jager 45 Unlocked Immediately 32 31 Velox 5.7 Level 13 15 30 Coda 9 Level 34 20 30

Launchers

Launchers take out vehicles and scorestreaks. You need these for certain challenges.

Weapon Icon How to Unlock Base Mag Size Weapon Levels AAROW 109 Unlocked Immediately 1 30 A.R.C. M1 Level 25 3 30

Melee Weapons

If you want to get personal, melee weapons are instant kills up close.

Weapon Icon How to Unlock Weapon Levels Knife Unlocked Immediately 30 Flatline Mk.II Level 4 30

So that’s the end of our list for all weapons in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. The game actually gives you plenty of weapons to try. Test each one, see what feels right, and unlock stronger gear as you level up. Which one are you going to use in your next battle?