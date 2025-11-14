All Weapons in COD Black Ops 7

If you’re starting out in Black Ops 7, it helps to know what guns you can use. The game has a lot of weapons, and each one feels different. Some are better up close, some work best from far away. Here’s a full rundown of all weapons in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, so you know what each of them can do.
List of All Weapons in Black Ops 7
Just as we said earlier, Black Ops 7 has a wide range of weapons across different classes. You’ll get fast SMGs, strong sniper rifles, and everything in between. Some guns are unlocked right away, while others open as you level up. Each weapon also has its own leveling system. No matter how you play, there will definitely be a gun that fits your style. Check them out!
Assault Rifles
Assault rifles are your go-to for most situations. They work well at medium range and pack decent damage.
|Weapon
|Icon
|How to Unlock
|Base Mag Size
|Weapon Levels
|M15 MOD 0
|Unlocked Immediately
|30
|47
|AK-27
|Level 4
|30
|47
|MXR-17
|Level 16
|25
|47
|X9 Maverick
|Level 28
|30
|42
|DS20 Mirage
|Level 37
|30
|43
|Peacekeeper MK1
|Level 52
|30
|46
Submachine Guns
SMGs are all about speed and close-range fights. You’ll move faster and aim quicker with these guns.
|Weapon
|Icon
|How to Unlock
|Base Mag Size
|Weapon Levels
|Ryden 45K
|Unlocked Immediately
|30
|42
|RK-9
|Level 7
|30
|42
|Razor 9MM
|Level 19
|30
|42
|Dravec 45
|Level 34
|36
|36
|Carbon 57
|Level 46
|50
|41
|MPC-25
|Level 55
|30
|42
Shotguns
Shotguns always dominate in close quarters. There are only three available in the game, but they’re all quite effective for battles.
|Weapon
|Icon
|How to Unlock
|Base Mag Size
|Weapon Levels
|M10 Breacher
|Unlocked Immediately
|8
|36
|Echo 12
|Level 22
|12
|36
|Akita
|Level 40
|12
|43
Light Machine Guns
LMGs give you huge magazines and steady firepower. They’re slower to move with, but you won’t need to reload as often.
|Weapon
|Icon
|How to Unlock
|Base Mag Size
|Weapon Levels
|MK.78
|Unlocked Immediately
|75
|50
|XM325
|Level 31
|60
|50
Marksman Rifles
These sit between assault rifles and sniper rifles. They’re great for mid-range combat.
|Weapon
|Icon
|How to Unlock
|Base Mag Size
|Weapon Levels
|M8A1
|Level 10
|32
|50
|Warden 308
|Level 25
|8
|43
|M34 Novaline
|Level 49
|20
|48
Sniper Rifles
Sniper rifles are for long-range kills. If you can aim well, these are one-shot machines that you need to pick.
|Weapon
|Icon
|How to Unlock
|Base Mag Size
|Weapon Levels
|VS Recon
|Unlocked Immediately
|6
|45
|Shadow SK
|Level 13
|10
|46
|XR-3 Ion
|Level 43
|15
|44
Pistols
Pistols are your backup weapons. They’re fast to pull out when your main gun runs dry.
|Weapon
|Icon
|How to Unlock
|Base Mag Size
|Weapon Levels
|Jager 45
|Unlocked Immediately
|32
|31
|Velox 5.7
|Level 13
|15
|30
|Coda 9
|Level 34
|20
|30
Launchers
Launchers take out vehicles and scorestreaks. You need these for certain challenges.
|Weapon
|Icon
|How to Unlock
|Base Mag Size
|Weapon Levels
|AAROW 109
|Unlocked Immediately
|1
|30
|A.R.C. M1
|Level 25
|3
|30
Melee Weapons
If you want to get personal, melee weapons are instant kills up close.
|Weapon
|Icon
|How to Unlock
|Weapon Levels
|Knife
|Unlocked Immediately
|30
|Flatline Mk.II
|Level 4
|30
So that’s the end of our list for all weapons in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. The game actually gives you plenty of weapons to try. Test each one, see what feels right, and unlock stronger gear as you level up. Which one are you going to use in your next battle?