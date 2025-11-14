Home » Gaming » All Weapons in COD Black Ops 7

All Weapons in COD Black Ops 7

by Shida Aruya
If you’re starting out in Black Ops 7, it helps to know what guns you can use. The game has a lot of weapons, and each one feels different. Some are better up close, some work best from far away. Here’s a full rundown of all weapons in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, so you know what each of them can do.

List of All Weapons in Black Ops 7

Just as we said earlier, Black Ops 7 has a wide range of weapons across different classes. You’ll get fast SMGs, strong sniper rifles, and everything in between. Some guns are unlocked right away, while others open as you level up. Each weapon also has its own leveling system. No matter how you play, there will definitely be a gun that fits your style. Check them out!

Assault Rifles

Assault rifles are your go-to for most situations. They work well at medium range and pack decent damage.

WeaponIconHow to UnlockBase Mag SizeWeapon Levels
M15 MOD 0Unlocked Immediately3047
AK-27Level 43047
MXR-17Level 162547
X9 MaverickBlack Ops 7 WeaponsLevel 283042
DS20 MirageBlack Ops 7 WeaponsLevel 373043
Peacekeeper MK1Level 523046

Submachine Guns

SMGs are all about speed and close-range fights. You’ll move faster and aim quicker with these guns.

WeaponIconHow to UnlockBase Mag SizeWeapon Levels
Ryden 45KUnlocked Immediately3042
RK-9Black Ops 7 WeaponsLevel 73042
Razor 9MMLevel 193042
Dravec 45Level 343636
Carbon 57Black Ops 7 WeaponsLevel 465041
MPC-25Level 553042

Shotguns

Shotguns always dominate in close quarters. There are only three available in the game, but they’re all quite effective for battles.

WeaponIconHow to UnlockBase Mag SizeWeapon Levels
M10 BreacherUnlocked Immediately836
Echo 12Level 221236
AkitaBlack Ops 7 WeaponsLevel 401243

Light Machine Guns

LMGs give you huge magazines and steady firepower. They’re slower to move with, but you won’t need to reload as often.

WeaponIconHow to UnlockBase Mag SizeWeapon Levels
MK.78Black Ops 7 WeaponsUnlocked Immediately7550
XM325Level 316050

Marksman Rifles

These sit between assault rifles and sniper rifles. They’re great for mid-range combat.

WeaponIconHow to UnlockBase Mag SizeWeapon Levels
M8A1Level 103250
Warden 308Black Ops 7 WeaponsLevel 25843
M34 NovalineLevel 492048

Sniper Rifles

Sniper rifles are for long-range kills. If you can aim well, these are one-shot machines that you need to pick.

WeaponIconHow to UnlockBase Mag SizeWeapon Levels
VS ReconBlack Ops 7 WeaponsUnlocked Immediately645
Shadow SKBlack Ops 7 WeaponsLevel 131046
XR-3 IonLevel 431544

Pistols

Pistols are your backup weapons. They’re fast to pull out when your main gun runs dry.

WeaponIconHow to UnlockBase Mag SizeWeapon Levels
Jager 45Unlocked Immediately3231
Velox 5.7Level 131530
Coda 9Level 342030

Launchers

Launchers take out vehicles and scorestreaks. You need these for certain challenges.

WeaponIconHow to UnlockBase Mag SizeWeapon Levels
AAROW 109Black Ops 7 WeaponsUnlocked Immediately130
A.R.C. M1Level 25330

Melee Weapons

If you want to get personal, melee weapons are instant kills up close.

WeaponIconHow to UnlockWeapon Levels
KnifeUnlocked Immediately30
Flatline Mk.IILevel 430

So that’s the end of our list for all weapons in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. The game actually gives you plenty of weapons to try. Test each one, see what feels right, and unlock stronger gear as you level up. Which one are you going to use in your next battle?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

