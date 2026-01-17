If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Colorful Striped Stone, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Colorful Striped Stone – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Colorful Striped Stone.

4 letters – ONYX

ONYX 5 letters – AGATE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Colorful Striped Stone. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters ONYX, OPAL, RUBY, JADE, SARD 5 Letters AGATE, ALLAN, TOPAZ, JEWEL, BIJOU, LAPIS, BERYL 6 Letters BLAZES, BLUISH, AGATES, ZIRCON, GARNET 7 Letters DIAMOND, EMERALD, CATSEYE 8 Letters TIGEREYE, SAPPHIRE 9 Letters TIGERSEYE 10 Letters AQUAMARINE 11 Letters RIBBONCANDY 12 Letters HEAVENSAGATE 14 Letters AGATEBREAKFAST

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.