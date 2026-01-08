If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Companions, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Companions – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Companions.

3 letters – PAL

PAL 4 letters – ALLY, MATE, CHUM, DATE

ALLY, MATE, CHUM, DATE 6 Letters – ESCORT, COHORT, FELLOW

– ESCORT, COHORT, FELLOW 7 Letters – COMRADE, CONSORT, CONDUCT, ESCORTS

– COMRADE, CONSORT, CONDUCT, ESCORTS 8 Letters – HELPMATE, INTIMATE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Companions. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters DOC, GAL, NOR, PAL, BUD 4 Letters PALS, ALLY, DATE, MATE, CHUM, WIFE, FERE, XATE, AIDE, SPAR, TWIN 5 Letters RESTS, WOMEN, GROUP, TWINS, AIDES, ALLYS, ALONG, BUTTY, MATCH, CRONY, BUDDY, GUIDE, VALET, NURSE, MATES, DATES 6 Letters ESCORT, COHORT, FELLOW, WOMANS, LOVERS, NURSES, CIRCLE, AMIGOS, ALLIES, EQUALS, COPIES, RESTES, GUIDES, TOTALS, FRIEND, DUENNA, COMATE, COBBER, HELPER, PRIMER, MARROW, SQUIRE, DJUNCT, SATYRS 7 Letters ESCORTS, COHORTS, COMRADE, CONSORT, CONDUCT, SPOUSES, COUSINS, SISTERS, DOUBLES, FELLOWS, HELPERS, ATTENDS, MATCHES, PARTNER, HUSBAND, GADLING, HOMEBOY, COMPEER, BROTHER, ABETTOR, FRIENDS 8 Letters COMRADES, PARTNERS, CONSORTS, HELPMATE, INTIMATE, APOSTLES, CONTACTS, CONDUCTS, COMPANYS, BALANCES, BROTHERS, BRETHREN, PENDANTS, PARDNERS, FAMILIAR, CHAPERON, SIDEKICK, ADDITION, COWORKER, HANDBOOK, GUIDANCE, SOLITARY 9 Letters SIDEKICKS, PLAYMATES, TOTALITYS, FOLLOWERS, ADDITIONS, COLLEAGUE, ATTENDANT, GOVERNESS, ASSOCIATE, CONFIDANT, DUPLICATE, ASSISTANT, ACCOMPANY, ACCESSORY, AUXILIARY, PROTECTOR, APPENDAGE, CHAPERONE, BOYFRIEND, GUIDEBOOK, CLASSMATE, BEDFELLOW, SHIPMATES, HANGERSON 10 Letters ASSOCIATES, ASSISTANTS, COLLEAGUES, CAPACITIES, ENTIRETIES, SAFEGUARDS, AGGREGATES, TOTALITIES, ATTENDANTS, COMPATRIOT, COORDINATE, ACCOMPLICE, SUPPLEMENT, CONFIDANTE 11 Letters ACCOMPLICES, COMPLETIONS, WHOLENESSES, AUXILIARIES, COUNTERPART, CONCOMITANT, CONFEDERATE, ENCHIRIDION, PARTNERSHIP, KEEPCOMPANY, STABLEMATES 12 Letters CONFEDERATES, ACCOMPANYING, FELLOWWORKER, CUPANDSAUCER 13 Letters ACQUAINTANCES, AUGMENTATIONS, ACCOMPANIMENT, COMRADEINARMS, REFERENCEBOOK 14 Letters ACCOMPANIMENTS, FELLOWTRAVELER 15 Letters BIRDSOFAFEATHER

